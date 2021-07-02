Health shorts: New fitness smartwatches, vaccine card deals, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CALTEX OFFERS FUEL DISCOUNTS TO VACCINATED MOTORISTS

Caltex is joining the country's fight against COVID-19 by offering fuel discounts to motorists who have already been inoculated from the virus with its "Biyaheng Bakunado" promo.

With the promo, vaccinated motorists can enjoy a P3 discount per liter for Platinum and Silver, and P2 per liter for Diesel at all participating Caltex stations nationwide.

To get the discount, customers need to present a vaccination card and valid ID, and log in their details on the discount record sheet of the participating Caltex site.

Customers need to be vaccinated on or before the promo duration, those who currently have one dose may also qualify for the discount.

The "Biyaheng Bakunado" promo runs until July 18, with more details on the Caltex website.

GARMIN INTRODUCES VENU 2 SERIES GPS SMARTWATCHES

Handout

Garmin recently launched its Venu 2 and Venu 2S GPS smartwatches with the goal of encouraging Filipinos to live healthier lives in style.

The latest Venu 2 series GPS smartwatches add a new fitness age and sleep score to its portfolio of health monitoring features to provide users with more insights into their overall wellness. A new Health Snapshot helps users log, record, and share important health stats with a healthcare provider.

Users can find more ways to move with over 25 built-in sports apps, and enjoy an enhanced battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode on the Venu 2 and 10 days on the Venu 2S with rapid recharging.



The Venu 2 and Venu 2S can be purchased for P22,995 in all Garmin Brand Stores, official online Garmin stores (Lazada, Shopee, Kinetic.com.ph) and the Garmin PH Viber Community.

More details are available on Garmin's website.

MAX'S GROUP HAS TREATS FOR VACCINATED CUSTOMERS

The Max's Group is supporting the local restaurant industry's effort to help the country reach herd immunity through the Smart Bakuna Benefits program.

Fully vaccinated customers can enjoy exclusive offers like free dishes, drink upsizes, discounts, or buy one, get one deals from brands such as Max's Restaurant, Yellow Cab Pizza Co., Pancake House, Krispy Kreme, Teriyaki Boy, Sizzlin' Steak, Dencio's, and Jamba Juice.

The offers are available during the operating hours of participating stores from June 1 to August 31, unless stated otherwise by the brand partner. Vaccinated customers only need to show their vaccination cards and a valid ID to avail of the promos.

More details are available on the Ingat Angat website.

PFIZER ENCOURAGES PUBLIC TO GET PNEUMONIA VACCINE

Pfizer is encouraging Filipinos to get vaccinated not just for COVID-19, but also other contagious diseases such as pneumonia.

The company has launched the #AShotforEveryJuan online campaign, which gives information about the disease and how one can get protected from it.

Usually caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi, pneumonia inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs. Symptoms include coughing, difficulty in breathing, rapid heartbeat, high temperature, loss of appetite, sweating and shivering, chest pains, and feeling unwell.

It is said to be the third leading cause of death in the country, after cancer and heart disease.

More details about the #AShotForJuan campaign are available on the Pfizer Vaccines Facebook page.

SFO OFFERS FREE VACCINES TO FILIPINO PASSENGERS

Filipino passengers arriving at and departing from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) are eligible to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for free.

Qualified individuals may get the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) single-dose vaccine at the SFO Medical Clinic from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is part of SFO's efforts to enable passengers to travel well and safely amid the pandemic.

To become eligible, passengers must be at least 18 years of age and older and have no previous history of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine by a different manufacturer.

Passengers who have received any monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 are also advised to wait at least 90 days before getting the vaccine to avoid interfering with previous treatments. Those severely or immediately allergic to any ingredient of the vaccine are likewise strongly advised not to receive their shots to avoid complications.

Interested passengers are encouraged to book an appointment prior to their flight to SFO. Walk-ins may be accepted, but will be on a first come, first-served basis.

More details are available on SFO's website.

SINGLIFE, GCASH OFFER 'CASH FOR INCOME LOSS'

Singlife Philippines recently launched Cash for Income Loss on GCash, with the new offer aiming to safeguard customers and their families from unexpected loss of income due to disability or death of an income earner.

Cash for Income Loss promises to replace up to 100% of that income for 36 months for only a few hundred pesos per year. A 2-month cash bonus is also given on the 36th policy month.

Cash for Income Loss comes in Bronze, Silver, and Gold coverage levels for those who feel that securing only a part of their income is enough, or to better fit their budget.

GCash users can get a personalized quote and buy a policy for Cash for Income Loss under the app's GInsure service.