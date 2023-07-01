Marian Rivera, Rhea Tan give advice to working moms

Marian Rivera and Rhea Tan. John Mercado

MANILA -- Real-life friends Marian Rivera and Rhea Tan celebrated their friendship and talked about the strength of working mothers during the launch of a new skincare company BlancPro.

“Kailangan talaga ng time management. Pinapaintindi ko sa mga anak ko kung bakit ako nagwo-work, kung ano ang work ko, at kung bakit ko ito ginagawa. Dapat habang bata pa lang sila, alam nila what I do, kung bakit umaalis ako, kung bakit wala ako sa tabi nila kapag shoot,” Rivera said.

The actress added: “Dapat hindi rin nawawala ‘yung pag-aalaga natin sa mga sarili natin kahit mga nanay na tayo.”

Booked and busy, Rivera thanked Star Cinema for trusting her and husband Dingdong Dantes. The showbiz couple are scheduled to film “Rewind” under the direction of Mae Cruz Alviar.

The bankable celebrity was also introduced as the face of BlancPro, owned by her friend Tan. A new player in the beauty game, BlancPro offers skincare products made more affordable.

Managing her time as a mother and CEO, Tan also gave these tips to working moms.

“Listen to your inner gut, put in the hard work, and never forget to be kind,” Tan told working moms. “As you pursue where your heart leads you, always take care of your self. Mahalaga na pangalagaan natin ang ating mga sarili. Hindi naman puwedeng grind lang nang grind tapos napapabayaan na ang sarili. Have a nice haircut, go for a walk, treat your skin with kindness.”

