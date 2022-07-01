Philippine representative Alison Black made it to the Top 6 of the talent competition of Miss Supranational 2022.

The professional ballerina joins candidates from India, Indonesia, Japan, Jamaica, and Mexico.

Organizers said they will perform at the Miss Supranational Night of Talent and Fashion for Ukraine at Hotel Czarny Potok Resort and Spa in Poland this weekend.

Miss World Philippines Organization also took to social media to congratulate Black on her latest achievement.

"Our Ballerina Queen had made it!" the post read.

The Miss Supranational 2022 coronation night will be held in Nowy Sacz, Poland on July 15 (morning of July 16 in the Philippines).

Black aims to be the country's second Miss Supranational titleholder after Mutya Datul in 2013.