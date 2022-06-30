Watching K-Dramas during this pandemic, Chef Sharwin Tee was inspired to cook the dishes he saw on those shows. Handout

In the Philippines, almost every street has a samgyupsal restaurant and K-pop concerts are staged regularly. Fans obsess over their favorite actors or actresses, and know every bit of information there is about their idols. We see influences of Korean culture in many aspects of Filipino life today, but how exactly did this foreign craze start in our country?

As cable television grew in the 2000s, the Korean RED channel began airing Korean drama, action, and comedy shows in the Philippines. Furthermore, K-Drama and K-Pop became international sensations, as such, reaching our shores.

However, K-Drama and K-Pop fever reached epic proportions during the pandemic beginning with “Crash Landing on You”, BlackPink, and BTS.

No matter where you first got the Korean craze fever, we’re pretty sure their culture, food, the Oppas and petite ladies, and language made you curious.

Chef Sharwin Tee is one of those who began watching K-Dramas during this pandemic. When he finished all his favorite Western series, he decided to give K-Dramas a chance. And he got addicted to it. What also interested him was seeing how all K-Dramas always included food as part of its scenes. Being a chef, that piqued his interest.

He started looking for ways to cook every dish that he saw in the K-dramas he watched. And he recorded this on his own YouTube channel titled ChefSharwinTee.

According to Tee, Korean food looks intimidating to cook because of the complexity of the ingredients but he says it’s actually easy. For most Korean dishes, you just have to pour all ingredients in a pot and wait for it to cook.

When asked what’s the dish he could recommend for K-drama fans that don’t know how to cook or just newbies, he recommended the Budae Jigae or more popularly known as the Army Stew.

Budae Jigae is a stew that originated back during the Korean War when the citizens were starving and they had to use food from the American soldiers in preparing a stew.

And Chef Sharwin said that this is something that all Filipinos can do at home especially during this ongoing pandemic while using ordinary kitchen ingredients.

So now, are you curious how you can cook your next mukbang dish while binge-watching? No worries. Chef Sharwin generously shared with us his recipe.

Ingredients:

200 grams of dried egg noodles

200 grams cabbage kimchi, chopped roughly

6 links (200 grams) Vigan longganisa, skins removed (you may also use other kinds of longganisa)

200 grams of low-sodium luncheon meat, cubed

200 grams sliced rice cakes

2 Tbsp Gochugaru (Korean red pepper powder)

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp doenjang (Korean bean paste)

2 Tbsps sugar

1 Liter water (plus 250 ml more, just in case)

2 stalks of leek, sliced thinly for garnish

How to Cook:

In a wide pot or wok, place noodles at the center. Surround noodles with kimchi, longganisa, luncheon meat, and rice cakes, arranging each ingredient into neat piles. In a small bowl, combine gochugaru, soy sauce, doenjang, sugar, and 1 tablespoon of water. Mix well to form a paste. Pour the paste over all ingredients. Pour in 1-liter water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 6 to 8 minutes or until the noodles and rice cakes are fully cooked but still al dente. Top with leeks and serve immediately.

Check Chef Sharwin’s YouTube channel to try his other Korean dishes.

He also has a book, “The Gospel of Food”, for his other recipes.