IN PHOTOS: Megan Young goes on solo trip to New York

Megan Young is on a vacation in New York, but this time she is not with her husband, Mikael Daez.

"Solo flight! Hindi ko kasama si Fofo sa trip na 'to! Yehey!" the former Miss World said in jest as she shared a photo of her at the airport. "Kidding aside, aaminin ko... miss ko na ang travel buddy ko."

Young has been sharing photos from the places she has visited in New York, such as the Whitney Museum of American Art.

She said she has always been a fan of museums, and is her favorite part about traveling abroad.

"Noong nag-travel ako para sa Miss World, laging tinatanong sa akin kung ano 'yung favorite part ko about visiting another country. Kadalasan, nandoon lang kami para sa trabaho. Hotel, advocacy, meetings, gala, fundraising. Minsan lang ako nakakaikot ng city," Young said, recalling her Miss World reign.

"Sa minsan na puwede akong lumabas at mag-explore, lagi kong gustong pumunta ng museum," she added. "Nae-enjoy ko noon ang mga nakikita ko, kahit 'di ko naiintindihan at hindi ko kilala ang mga artists."

Young also visited the hot pink Eloise Suite at the Plaza Hotel, saying it reflected her childhood dreams.

"It probably would have been my childhood dream to have a room like this," she said.

Aside from exploring the city, the beauty queen-turned-content creator also took the opportunity to catch up with some of her close friends during her trip.

After spending time with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and fashion designer Bessie Besana, Young found it funny that they are able to see each other more often abroad than back home in Manila.

"So nice catching up with Pia and Bessie whom I always see abroad more kaysa sa manila... 'Til our next catch-up abroad ba ulit?" she said.

Young, who started her career as an actress, is the Philippines' first and only Miss World titleholder.

She won the title in 2013.