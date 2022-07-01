MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ZILD AT SHANGRI-LA PLAZA

Handout

Singer-songwriter Zild brings his brand of music to Shangri-La Plaza at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Grand Atrium.

The 25-year-old musician is more popularly known as the lead vocalist, pianist/keyboardist, synth player, and bassist of the three-piece rock band IV Of Spades.

As a solo act, Zild released his debut album "Homework Machine" in August 2020 that includes 10 tracks of new 8-bit inspired music.

This was followed by his sophomore solo album "Huminga" in April 2021, also with 10 songs but showcasing earthier and more organic beats.

Zild was awarded Breakthrough Artist of the Year during the 6th Wish Music Awards last year.

JAY DURIAS AT PARDON MY FRENCH

Expect to see South Border singer and songwriter Jay Durias at Pardon My French in Bel-Air, Makati this July as part of the restaurant's Artist Series.

He will perform songs from his album, "Songs I Grew Up With," at the same venue where he launched it around 12 years ago.

Show dates include July 2, 9, 16, and 23. Each features a set from Durias from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and another from The Plug from 11 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from P2,500++ to P3,500++ per person. Rates include consumable food and drinks, but not service charge.

Pardon My French is located at 110 Jupiter Street in Bel-Air, Makati.