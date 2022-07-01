ABS-CBN Books to be made available on Beebly

Handout

MANILA -- ABS-CBN Publishing has partnered with the e-bookstore Beebly to bring its titles to more online readers.

Among the books to be made available on Beebly are:

- "Stupid is Forever" by the late Miriam Defensor-Santiago

- "Pak Humor" by TV host and talent manager Ogie Diaz

- "The Crown: Your Essential Guide to Becoming a Beauty Queen" by queen maker Jonas Gaffud

- "Truth & Lies My Mother Told Me: a modern woman's guide to finding love today" by Ruffa Gutierrez

- "Day, Hard!: Lakas ng Loob, Kapal ng Mukha" by Anabelle Rama

- "Lakas Tawa" by comedian Alex Calleja

- "Never Be Number Two" by social media star Jelai Andres

"The publishing industry needs to adapt to change and find ways for readers to access content in the digital space. We believe Beebly is the solution to that with its technology, not to mention the various opportunities it presents to authors and publishers to monetize their content," Mark Yambot, head of ABS-CBN Publishing, said in a statement.

"Beebly and ABS-CBN share the same vision, and that is to encourage more Filipinos to read. We want to instill the love for reading among young Filipinos and ABS-CBN's library will surely help us attract more readers into our platform," said Jackeline Chua, COO of Beebly.

Developed by the Philippine-Singapore company Big Crunch Digital, Beebly features thousands of recreational books and educational reading materials.

Readers will be able to access books under ABS-CBN Publishing through Beebly's premium service.