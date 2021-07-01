TikTok to hold first-ever awards show in PH

MANILA – TikTok is set to hold its first-ever awarding ceremony in the Philippines, to recognize local creators who have used their talents and creative abilities to provide entertainment and joy on the platform, especially throughout these uncertain times.

The TikTok Awards PH will be streaming on July 4 beginning at 7 p.m. on TikTok Philippines’ official page on the platform, as well as on its Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Titled “Ipakita Mo,” the virtual event will be hosted by Billy Crawford, voice talent Inka Magnaye, and model Vladimir Grand.

There will also be performances from Ella Cruz, Sofia Pablo, Sanya Lopez, Maris Racal, EA Guzman, Mark Herras, Donnalyn Bartolome, DJ Loonyo, Rico Blanco, Zendee, Moira dela Torre, Pinoy boy band SB19, and rappers Gloc 9, and Shanti Dope, among others.

Here are the nominees for the various award categories included in the 2021 TikTok Awards PH:

Top Talent Award

Yanyan de Jesus

Zendee

Lite

Vladimir Grand

Zeinab Harake

Dasuri Choi

Marc Daniel Bernardo

Naruto Uzumaki

Marvin Fojas

Sai Datinguinoo

Top Celebrity Award

Andrea Brillantes

Sanya Lopez

Ella Cruz

Sofia Pablo

Maymay Entrata

Donnalyn Bartolome

Awra Briguela

Miguel Tanfelix

Maja Salvador

SB19

Rising Star Award

Vanessa Alvarez

J M K O

Angela Ken

Matthaios

Krizzle Luna

Show Suzuki

Father Fiel Pareja

Kuya Bam

Jap

Shane Santos

Top Creative Award

Stephen Benihagan

Dr. Kilimanguru

Haide

Angelo Casimiro

Boss Edlyn

forkspoonmanila

Lam Mo Na Ha

Archer Perezz

ZeDelicious

Brent Seniedo

Another category is the Popular Creator Award, which is open to all creators who have not been nominated for other awards.

All the nominees were selected based on user votes cast from June 8 to June 19, 2021.