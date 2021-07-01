TikTok to hold first-ever awards show in PH

MANILA – TikTok is set to hold its first-ever awarding ceremony in the Philippines, to recognize local creators who have used their talents and creative abilities to provide entertainment and joy on the platform, especially throughout these uncertain times.
The TikTok Awards PH will be streaming on July 4 beginning at 7 p.m. on TikTok Philippines’ official page on the platform, as well as on its Facebook and YouTube accounts.
Titled “Ipakita Mo,” the virtual event will be hosted by Billy Crawford, voice talent Inka Magnaye, and model Vladimir Grand.
There will also be performances from Ella Cruz, Sofia Pablo, Sanya Lopez, Maris Racal, EA Guzman, Mark Herras, Donnalyn Bartolome, DJ Loonyo, Rico Blanco, Zendee, Moira dela Torre, Pinoy boy band SB19, and rappers Gloc 9, and Shanti Dope, among others.
Here are the nominees for the various award categories included in the 2021 TikTok Awards PH:
Top Talent Award
- Yanyan de Jesus
- Zendee
- Lite
- Vladimir Grand
- Zeinab Harake
- Dasuri Choi
- Marc Daniel Bernardo
- Naruto Uzumaki
- Marvin Fojas
- Sai Datinguinoo
Top Celebrity Award
- Andrea Brillantes
- Sanya Lopez
- Ella Cruz
- Sofia Pablo
- Maymay Entrata
- Donnalyn Bartolome
- Awra Briguela
- Miguel Tanfelix
- Maja Salvador
- SB19
Rising Star Award
- Vanessa Alvarez
- J M K O
- Angela Ken
- Matthaios
- Krizzle Luna
- Show Suzuki
- Father Fiel Pareja
- Kuya Bam
- Jap
- Shane Santos
Top Creative Award
- Stephen Benihagan
- Dr. Kilimanguru
- Haide
- Angelo Casimiro
- Boss Edlyn
- forkspoonmanila
- Lam Mo Na Ha
- Archer Perezz
- ZeDelicious
- Brent Seniedo
Another category is the Popular Creator Award, which is open to all creators who have not been nominated for other awards.
All the nominees were selected based on user votes cast from June 8 to June 19, 2021.