Riot Games to launch Soul Fighter on July 20

MANILA - Riot Games will be having a cross-game event for titles League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra and Wild Rift, starting July 20.

Soul Fighter will run for six weeks and offer new gaming features and activities dedicated to the mentioned games.

For League of Legends, Soul Fighter will introduce the champion gaming mode, and launch a new champion, Naafiri.

The event will allow players to buy skins, the Soul Fighter 2023 pass, among other features, where 20 percent of proceeds will go to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

The Arena game mode will have four teams of two players fight it off in four different battlefields, with some champions from the Soul Fighter universe making cameos.

It will also introduce the Tournament of Souls, a "style-rating-focused combo-battler that takes place in the client."

"The objective of the tournament is to become the champion by defeating all 10 opponents. You can claim rewards after each victory and take on new challenges after unlocking the Story and Expert difficulty levels," Riot Games said on its website.

For Teamfight Tactics, Soul Fighter will be bringing in the Tacticians, Chibi Champions, a Mythic Arena, and an Event Pass. There will also be The Choncc Dome.

Wild Rift, meanwhile will have a game-exclusive Soul Fighter skin set, and a new game mode called Tag Duel.

Tag Duel will pit players against each other in individual combat.

"In this mode, you can take the combos into your own hands instead of needing your teammates to finish off the play. The first player to reach four kills will emerge victorious," Riot Games said.

Legends of Runeterra will also have a new event pass, skins for some champions, emotes, and new cardbacks.

The event will run until August 26.