Jose Llana on ‘Here Lies Love’: ‘Learn from our past mistakes’

Filipino-American theater actor Jose Llana is reprising his role as the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr. for the 2023 Broadway run of “Here Lies Love,” the much talked-about controversial disco musical about former First Lady Imelda Marcos created by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim.

The producers would like to call this groundbreaking musical as a critique of the Marcos dictatorship, with focus on the former first lady’s “astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution.”

It started previews on June 17 at the Broadway Theatre and opens on July 20. The theater’s floor space has been transformed into a dance club “where some audience members stand and move with the actors, and others enjoy from seats located around the theater.”

It was announced that dancing is encouraged for audience members and there are no seats on the floor where the musical happens.

It’s been all over the news that this new iteration has an all-Filipino cast members. For the lead characters, Llana is joined by Arielle Jacobs (“In The Heights,” “Aladdin,” “Between The Lines”) as Imelda Marcos and Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “The King and I”) as Ninoy Aquino.

Lea Salonga joins the cast for a special guest engagement playing Aurora Aquino.



The musical was developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo.

After its debut run at The Public Theater in 2013, “Here Lies Love” returned to The Public in 2014-2015 and debuted at London’s Royal National Theatre in 2014, where Filipino pop balladeer Mark Bautista played Marcos.

The last time this disco musical was staged was at the Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

Llana gave an exclusive online interview with ABS-CBN News. Excerpts:

Q: How does it feel you're reprising the role of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and this time with an all-Filipino cast members? Could you describe to us the experience from day one since rehearsals? Would you say you're more at ease now?

Llana: I’ve been involved with ‘Here Lies Love’ since the first workshop in 2011. Through the workshop at Mass MOCA and both of my runs at The Public Theater, I’ve felt real ownership of the show and particularly the role of Marcos. I was born in Manila during Martial Law and my family immigrated to the US to escape the Marcos regime. But they always raised my Ate Patricia and me with a deep understanding of our Filipino culture and why it was so hard to leave. That is why it is so special to finally bring ‘Here Lies Love’ to Broadway, especially with an all-Filipino cast. My family will be in audience for opening night because this story is just as much their story as it is mine.

Q: How does it feel working again with Lea Salonga?

Llana: “It is such a wonderful feeling to be reunited with Lea. We co-starred together on Broadway in 2002 in ‘Flower Drum Song’ and we’ve stayed friends ever since. She is truly a legend and I am so honored to not just share the stage with her again, but to have her come on board as one of our producers is extraordinary.’”



Q: This may have been asked before but for the new, young audience members: In playing Marcos Sr., how did you prepare then and now? Did you watch some YouTube videos, to at least imitate the facial expressions, voice and all that?

Llana: “I read as much information as I could get my hands on about Marcos. The trouble is so much of his story and history is told from questionable sources. Marcos himself was known to invent truths even in his personal diaries. My goal was to create my version of Marcos onstage who was strong and intelligent but made terrible choices in his obsession with power. He was elected in a landslide but betrayed the trust of the Filipino people.”

Q: It's unfortunate that it hasn't been staged in the Philippines since it debuted in 2013. So, if a brave local producer will bring 'Here Lies Love' in the Philippines, are you open to playing Marcos?

Llana: “Playing ‘Here Lies Love’ in the Philippines would be wonderful so that all of my relatives could see the show, especially my Lola Nora, who is 98 years old and lives in Manila.

Q: Kindly describe to us how is it working with David Byrne? Does he even visit the rehearsals?

Llana: “David Byrne is an incredible artist and he’s at rehearsal every day. He’s also been known to be in the audience for most of the shows! He deeply respects our cast and is committed to tell our Filipino story with authenticity. It’s been an absolute dream to help tell our story with him.”

Q: Kindly describe to us working with director Alex Timbers?

Llana: “Alex Timbers is the future of Broadway. His ideas are so innovative and new. Only Alex could’ve brought David’s vision of the show to life. He’s also a director that leads the room with kindness and collaboration. Everyone feels safe and important in our rehearsal room.”

Q: On a different topic, I've read that you had an album of Filipino songs with a local recording company in 2004. Good thing the whole album is available online. I listened to it on You Tube and it's a great list. So are you open to doing gigs in Manila, singing these songs and more?

Llana: “I’m always open to doing some gigs in Manila if they’ll have me. But I’m hoping to be busy with ‘Here Lies Love’ on Broadway for a while!”

Q: So why should Filipino-Americans in the US watch “Here Lies Love” or Filipino tourists in short visits in New York?

Llana: “Filipino-Americans and Filipino tourists should watch ‘Here Lies Love’ because it is OUR story. We all have our own connections to Martial Law and the Marcos regime, some more painful than others. But if we don’t talk about our histories and learn from them, we will be doomed to repeat mistakes from the past.”

