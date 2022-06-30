WATCH: PH bet's intro video for Miss Supranational 2022

Screengrab from Miss Supranational's Instagram page

Instead of focusing on the country's beaches and other tourist attractions, Alison Black opted to put a spotlight on Filipinos in her introduction video for Miss Supranational 2022.

Citing her own experience, the Philippine representative said she learned that being inspirational is not just about getting ahead of the pack, but also helping other people succeed.

"When I look at the Filipina women that inspire me with how they break barriers, I learn that being inspirational isn’t merely aspiring to get a spot at the table, but rather, making that table bigger," said Black, who is a professional ballerina and entrepreneur.

In her journey to the Miss Supranational crown, Black hopes to use her platform to show the world what Filipino women like her can do, and amplify their voices in the process.

"I carry a Philippines beyond its pristine beaches and hospitable people. I carry the hope of a Philippines of equal opportunity for everyone that calls it home. And together, we can make this hope a reality by using our successes to empower the vulnerable," she said.

"I am a proud Filipina, born and raised in a country of rich cultural heritage and people with unbreakable spirits. My country has raised countless aspirational and inspirational women, and I can’t wait to show the world what one of us can do," she added.

Watch Black's introduction video for Miss Supranational 2022 below:

The Miss Supranational 2022 coronation night will be held in Nowy Sacz, Poland on July 15 (morning of July 16 in the Philippines).

Black aims to be the country's second Miss Supranational titleholder after Mutya Datul in 2013.