MANILA -- A new literary magazine features works of 63 writers, including two National Artists.

Virgilio Almario and Gemino Abad, who are both National Artists for Literature, are part of the first issue of "Santelmo: Liwanag sa Dilim" published by San Anselmo Press.

It contains essays, articles, poems, and short stories in English and Filipino with the theme "Faith, Hope, and Rebirth." The cover artwork for the first issue is titled "Laban Lang" by Elmer Borlongan.

Handout

"We seek to be the keeper of the flame… To rage and fight against the disease of forgetting that beset our people, the weak memory that erases and alters," executive publisher Marvin Aceron said in a statement.

"We need words. We need to write them down and share them to make our country strong, to make humanity stronger."

Almario contributed the essay titled "Kahit Patuloy ang Pagbulusok ng Demokrasya," while Abad penned "Why Write at All?" for the literary magazine.

Other featured writers include Ramon Florencio "Buko Joe" Perez, Ed Garcia, Simeon Dumdum Jr., Milagros Dumdum, Jim Pascual Agustin, Juaniyo Arcellana, Vim Nadera, Mara Lanot, Pablo Tariman, Joel Vega, Ariel Logroño, and Ryan Leyco Faura, to name a few.

"Santelmo: Liwanag Sa Dilim" is now available through the San Anselmo Publications Facebook page, and eventually on Shopee and Lazada.