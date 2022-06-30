MANILA -- Miss Universe Bahrain has announced the members of its official council, and it includes the Philippines' Kylie Verzosa.

The beauty queen-turned-actress, who won the Miss International crown in 2016, was introduced Wednesday as head of empowerment.

She joins Filipino designer Furne One of Amato Couture, who will serve as creative director.

Leading Miss Universe Bahrain as president and national director is Josh Yugen, a Dubai-based Filipino magazine publisher.

Re-posting the announcement on Instagram Stories, Verzosa said: "Universe x International. See you, Bahrain!"

Miss Universe Bahrain began accepting applications earlier this month.

More details are set to be announced in July, based on its recent social media posts.