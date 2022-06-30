Home  >  Life

Historian: Marcos Jr. wearing gray trousers at inauguration an 'echo of old practice'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2022 02:16 PM

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was sworn in as the 17th president of the Philippines on June 30, 2022. RTVM/ Screencap
MANILA — Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. during his inauguration as the 17th President of the Philippines at the National Museum in Manila wore a barong by Filipino designer Pepito Albert and gray trousers.

Historian and former communications undersecretary Manuel Quezon III pointed out that Marcos' wearing of the gray trousers was an echo of an old practice last seen during his late father's inauguration at the Quirino Grandstand.

"The president-elect is wearing gray trousers in an echo of the old practice of wearing striped trousers with the baro for inaugurals (in keeping with the practice when cutaways were worn)," Quezon said in a tweet. 

"The last president to adhere to that formality was Marcos Sr. In 1981, the 1st, Magsaysay," he added.

Marcos has two barongs prepared for his inauguration, created by Albert. 

The first is a spare, a rayadillo-inspired garment with two stripes in front.

The second is an embroidered piña barong that he will wear to what one might presume to be the inaugural dinner.

Watch his inaugural address here:

