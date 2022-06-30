MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

APP HELPS USERS EARN WHILE RUNNING

Handout

A new lifestyle app promises to help users earn while running or moving.

Called Stepn, the web3/blockchain-based app is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play. It uses non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which can later be traded for cryptocurrencies.

After signing up and creating a wallet for the application, users will need to buy an NFT sneaker from the in-app marketplace that fits their activity type: Walk, Run, Jog, or Train.

These NFT sneakers can then be used on the Stepn app to disburse the player's earnings. Different sneakers will require different levels of activity, and have different stats for efficiency which determines the rate of earnings.

ETIQA OFFERS SHORTER TURNAROUND FOR LOG REQUESTS

Etiqa Philippines has launched its Letter of Guarantee (LOG) portal's 3-step process to reduce the turnaround time for issuing LOGs from 24 hours to four hours, with a daily cut-off time of 2 p.m. on weekdays.

This initiative is aimed at processing LOGs in a timely manner, arising from a surge of demand for health care services and ensuing delays experienced by the Philippines' insurance industry in processing these letters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Etiqa Philippines LOG portal may be accessed by scanning the QR code on its website.

MAXICARE'S NEW PRIMARY CARE CLINICS

Handout

Maxicare recently opened new Primary Care Clinics (PCC) at VV Soliven in San Juan and Skyrise Tower 4B in Cebu.

PCCs provide a paperless queueing system and an electronic medical recording system. These are equipped with diagnostic and laboratory test equipment with consultation rooms for families.

Patients can consult with primary care physicians, and specialists in Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, OB Gynecology, ENT, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, and Psychiatry. They are also offered free beverages, Wi-Fi access, and charging stations for their devices.

At present, a total of 12 PCCs are open nationwide.

MEGA'S BIGAY SUSTANSYA

Mega has expanded its Bigay Sustansya program, which aims to provide well-balanced meals and better knowledge of basic nutrition to less-fortunate Filipino children.

Now on its fourth year, the program promises more sustainable feeding days, more coverage, more engagement, and more partners.

The number of feeding days has been increased to 120 to 60, consisting of two meals a day for six days in a week, for a total of 160,800 meals.

The coverage of the program has been expanded to cover seven locations, namely NCR and Regions 3, 4A, 4B, 6, 8, and 9. Beneficiaries will cover children aged four to 12 years old.

MRP FOUNDATION DONATES P3M TO OPERATION SMILE PH

Melco Resorts Philippines Foundation Corp. (MRP Foundation) recently signed a memorandum of agreement with Operation Smile Philippines (OSP).

City of Dreams Manila's charitable arm has made a P3-million donation towards OSP's Community Health Assistance Program (CHAP).

CHAP, to be implemented in Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, aims to address public health issues affecting Filipino mothers and children, including oral cleft deformity, infant mortality and maternal mortality.

NUTRITION BOOST BY APOTHECA

Handout

Apotheca Integrative Pharmacy (AIP) is offering compounded medicines tailored to individual conditions and needs.

Its Nutraceuticals line of compounded medicines is specifically developed for nutrition and immunity-boosting. Solutions include a combination of vitamins C, D, and zinc.

AIP also offers through its IV Nutrition the Myer’s Cocktail, an intravenous vitamin-and-mineral formula that is used to support patients with a host of conditions ranging from immune disorders such as arthritis to chronic fatigue syndrome, sinusitis, gastrointestinal issues, food poisoning, and fibromyalgia.

Some of its key ingredients are calcium for bone and teeth health, magnesium chloride for muscle regulation and nerve functions, Vitamin B complex for increased energy levels, metabolism and brain function, and Vitamin C for fast tissue repair and immune boost.

More details are available at AIP's website and social media accounts.

SMILE TRAIN'S NEW CLEFT CARE CENTER

Handout

Smile Train recently launched its new comprehensive care center (CCC) at the Marikina St. Vincent General Hospital.

It has been partnering with local medical professionals and hospitals in the country helps to improve access to treatment for adults and children born with a cleft lip and/or palate.

Like many of its CCC partners, Marikina St. Vincent General Hospital offers cleft surgery, orthodontic and dental treatment, and speech therapy at no cost.

Smile Train also offers CCC through partners such as the Philippine Band of Mercy, Noordhoff Craniofacial Foundation of the Philippines, Craniofacial Foundation of the Philippines, San Fernandino Hospital in Pampanga, Mabuhay Deseret Foundation in ARC Hospital in Cebu, and Tebow CURE Hospital in Davao.

WATERLOGIC OPENS FLAGSHIP STORE IN PH

Waterlogic, the company behind the water purification technology of Aqua SmartGuard, recently opened its flagship store in the Philippines.

Located at the second level of Mall of Asia Square, the store offers products that help keep water safe from viruses, including COVID-19.

Aside from the newly opened branch, Waterlogic also has stores at Trinoma, Greenbelt, and SM Megamall.