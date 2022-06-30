MANILA -- This year's batch of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates recently had the chance to meet Miss Grand International president Nawat Itsaragrisil.

Among those who shared photos of them with the Thai pageant owner is Herlene Budol of Angono, Rizal, who has always been vocal of her dream of joining Miss Grand International.

"I'm glad I finally got to meet the president of Miss Grand International organization," she said in an Instagram post.

"My dream is to be the first Miss Grand International from my country and use it as a platform to raise awareness of my cause."

Jash Dimaculangan of Albay, on the other hand, thanked Itsaragrisil for "taking the time to visit us."

"Welcome to the Philippines! It was such a pleasure to meet you," she said.

Gabby Basiano of Borongan, Eastern Samar described their meeting with the Miss Grand International president as "a wonderful surprise."

"Thank you, Mr. Nawat, for giving time to get to know us! Have a safe flight!" she said.

For her part, Diana Mackey of Nueva Ecija is thankful to Itsaragrisil for "gracing us Binibinis with your presence."

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown. Two representatives managed to finish as first runner up -- Samantha Bernardo in 2021, and Nicole Cordoves in 2016.

The 40 Bb. Pilipinas 2022 candidates will compete for the opportunity to represent the country in pageants such as Miss International and Miss Grand International.

The coronation night will be held on July 31 at the Araneta Coliseum.