Young leaders from Asia gather to learn from Ramon Magsaysay awardees

MANILA -- Thirty-three young leaders from different parts of Asia recently gathered to learn from 11 Ramon Magsaysay awardees.

Organized by the Ramon Magsaysay Transformative Leadership Institute, the NextGen leadership program ran from June 14 to 25.

The virtual program had the premise, "Each one of us, ordinary as we are, are challenged to moments of greatness of spirit, when we choose to be empathetic, to listen deeply, and to connect and act together for a better Asia."

Mentors include Mechai Viravaidya from Thailand, Saur Marlina Manurung from Indonesia, Youk Chhang from Cambodia, Sonam Wangchuk from India, Kim Jong- ki from South Korea, Yoshiaki Ishizawa from Japan, Mahabir Pun from Nepal, Chung To from China, and Conchita Carpio Morales, Antonio Oposa Jr., and Ryan Cayabyab from the Philippines.

They interacted with the participants, which include students, young entrepreneurs and awardee protégés from the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, Bangladesh, India, and Hong Kong.

After the leadership program, the NextGen participants will regroup for a batch project where they can apply their learnings.

Meanwhile, the Ramon Magsaysay Foundation has lined up more events for 2021. These include Bravo Asia, which will showcase Asian culture on August 30 and 31, and the announcement of this year's Ramon Magsaysay award winners.

