Shopping shorts: Sale events, u-shaped air con, diaper subscription

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

CARELINE UNVEILS NEW SKIN CARE LINE

Careline Cosmetics has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of a new line of skin care products.

These include the Skin Hero Set (P395), which promises to help improve skin tone and texture. It consists of the Captain Cleanser, Fighting Toner, Wonder Moisturizer, and Super Serum.

The brand is also offering the Gentle Jelly Cleanser (P285), which is formulated with aloe vera extract and centella asiatica to calm and soothe skin, and reduce dryness and irritation.

There is also the Micellar Tonic (P220), which is alcohol-free and made of glycerin, salicylic acid, centella asiatica, niacanamide, and licorice root extract to reduce irritation and increase hydration.

Also part of the new skin care line are the Lemon Brightening Sheet Mask (P90), which is formulated with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C for a healthy glow; and the Watermelon Moisturizing Sheet Mask (P90) which has hyaluronic acid and watermelon extract for fresh and radiant skin.

Careline's new products are available on the brand's official pages in Lazada and Shopee, as well as in supermarkets, groceries, and department stores nationwide.

ECHO DEVICES AVAILABLE TO SHIP TO PH

Echo International Version and Echo Dot International Version devices are available to ship to customers in the Philippines from Amazon.

Echo devices are speakers designed entirely around one's voice, and are powered by the Alexa service.

Customers in the Philippines will find new features and localized content, such as ABS-CBN News sources, information about local holidays, and access to Philippine radio stations.

Multiple Echo devices can be synchronized to stream the same music in every room, promising to deliver high quality sound.

EDAMAMA, PAMPERS LAUNCH ONLINE DIAPER SUBSCRIPTION

Edamama has partnered with Pampers to launch Subscribe and Save, the Philippines' first online diaper subscription service.

Through the Subscribe and Save program on the Edamama website, customers can choose to have their selected Pampers variants delivered to their homes every 30 or 60 days.

All bundles found on the platform are good for a month's supply, depending on the diaper size chosen. Users also have options to choose several product variants in one subscription.

The first subscription may be settled through GCash, credit card, or cash on delivery. For the second and succeeding subscriptions, the mode of payment will automatically change to cash on delivery.

Launched in May 2020, Edamama is an integrated digital platform for mothers in the Philippines to shop for the most trusted products and services.

GLOBE'S 0917 LIFESTYLE HOLDS E-WASTE PROGRAM

Globe, through its tech and fashion brand, 0917 Lifestyle, is encouraging customers to get on board its e-waste program.

From June to September, 0917 Lifestyle is offering a 20% discount on its 0917 series products to those who donate their e-waste through participating Globe stores, or via Globe's free door-to-door bulk hauling.

More details are available on Globe's website.

MIDEA LAUNCHES U-SHAPED AIRCON IN PH

Home appliances company Midea recently launched its u-shaped inverter window air conditioner in the Philippines.

Said to be a first of its kind in the world, the Midea U divides the aircon unit into two parts, with the compressor in a separate compartment for quiet operations as low as 42 decibels.

The new product promises the quietness of a split-type air conditioner, with the convenience of a window-type unit, and won the International Forum Design Award in 2019.

After the introductory offer, the Midea U can be bought for P31,595 (SRP) for 1HP capacity, and P34,695 (SRP) for 1.5HP capacity on the brand's website and stores at Lazada and Shopee.

POLIDENT CELEBRATES PUSTISO CARE MONTH

This June, Polident is celebrating Pustiso Care Month, reminding wearers that dentures should be used every day to prevent teeth shifting, among others.

The brand is offering products to care for and maintain false teeth. One of these is the Polident Denture Adhesive, a cream that holds dentures (pustiso) in place up to 12 hours.

There is also the Polident Denture Cleanser, a soak that cleans dentures, retainers, and mouth guards, promising to kill 10 times more bacteria than regular toothpaste.

More details are available on Polident's website and Facebook page.

POND'S LAUNCHES 'CELEBRATE YOUR AGE' CAMPAIGN

Pond's recently launched the #CelebrateYourAge campaign with the aim to change the way women look at aging and inspire them to make peace with their aging anxieties.

The brand has teamed up with actress Heart Evangelista and nine other celebrities and digital influencers to lead the campaign against ageism.

More details are available on Ponds Philippines' social media pages.

SHOP & SHOP HOLDS GRAND PAYDAY SALE

Shop & Shop is holding a week-long grand payday sale until July 3, with up to 80% off on beauty, fashion, luggage, and home products.

Some of the participating brands include Tefal Cookware, Cuisinart, Beka, Oneida, Aladdin, Reisenthel, Samsonite, American Tourister, High Sierra, Kamiliant, Lipault, Jack Nicklaus, Savile Row, Levi's Footwear & Accessories, Nine West Footwear & Bags, Anne Klein Watches, Diesel Footwear, Max Factor, Covergirl, Nuxe, Australis, Babyliss, VS Sassoon, bkr, and Sally Hansen.

Shop & Shop is the new chat commerce channel of Rustan Marketing Corp. Customers can browse the products on Facebook and order through Shop & Shop's social media channels.

UNILEVER TO HOLD SHOP2GIVE SUPER BRAND DAY SALE

Unilever joins forces with Lazada once again for the fourth consecutive year of their Shop2Give Super Brand Day Sale.

On July 2, Unilever and Lazada will give discounts and offers on brands such as Surf, Dove, TRESemmé, Cream Silk, Pond's, Breeze, and Knorr, among others.

Part of the proceeds will go towards support for the education programs of UNICEF Philippines and provision of household essentials in line with Gawad Kalinga's Barangay Walang Iwanan Community Initiative.

Some of the deals include discounts of up to 50% on select items, P500 off and other in-store vouchers, free shipping, and free gifts for a minimum spend of P499. More details are available on Unilever Philippines' Facebook page.

UNIQLO LAUNCHES GAME WEAR FOR ROGER FEDERER

Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo has announced two new replica game wear styles to be worn by its global brand ambassador Roger Federer over the coming months.

The 2021 Wimbledon Championships models were released last June 28 at select Uniqlo stores and through the brand's online store.

The Uniqlo 20 models, on the other hand, will be available on July 5.

Both gamewear models were developed at the Uniqlo Paris R&D Center led by Christophe Lemaire in consultation with the athlete. The replica wear lineup includes men's and kids' sizes. Federer's iconic "RF" cap will also be offered in limited-edition colorway options.