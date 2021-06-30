Meet the Fil-Am trans woman who made US pageant history

NEW YORK -- A 27-year-old beauty queen has made history by being the first trans woman to win Miss Nevada USA 2021, and the first to qualify to compete for Miss USA 2021.

Filipino-American Kataluna Enriquez, who goes by the nickname Kat, bested 21 other candidates in the competition.

And what better time to win and make history than during the Pride March celebration weekend.

Since then, she has been doing interviews left and right and when ABS-CBN News got the chance to talk to her, she was still in cloud nine.

"It hasn't sunk in yet. Winning, part yes; making history, no. And I don't think I would ever know how it feels like to make history," she said.

WATCH: Filipino American Kataluna Enriquez made history after winning Miss Nevada 2021 and the first transwoman to qualify for Miss USA 2021. (1) pic.twitter.com/MHRGBUQKCX — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) June 30, 2021

:

(2) She won the Miss Nevada USA title last weekend, during the celebration of Pride March in the US. pic.twitter.com/LvMAVFyfiu — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) June 30, 2021

Enriquez moved to the US with her family in 2003 when she was just 10 years old. Fast forward to 2016, she started working her way in the modeling scene and would also join pageants in the US and back home in the Philippines on the side.

She admits life wasn’t easy growing up in the US, not only because of racism and the challenges of earning a living, but also the lack of representation for Filipinos and for being a trans woman.

"There was a moment in my life that I was ashamed of it because we didn’t have much representation here in America. Oftentimes people think that people who live outside the Philippines live a glamorous life. But in reality, it’s not. We experienced racism and hardships. I will raise our flag and represent us in the best possible way," she said.

Her experiences growing up as a trans woman encouraged her to launch her platform or advocacy dubbed "#BeVisible."

(3) Using all her experiences in life, being a survivor of physical and sexual abuse, Kat launched #BeVisible as her advocacy. Sharing your stories can help combat hate especially within the community. pic.twitter.com/LWLEVlCtsb — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) June 30, 2021

(4) Kat is set to compete in Miss USA 2021 this November. What is her gameplan as early as now? pic.twitter.com/uoC13MfQQW — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) June 30, 2021

"I’ve always used my experiences in life, to talk about it in all platforms in media. I share all my experiences of vulnerability. For example, my experience as a trans woman, or as survivor of physical and sexual abuse, I use that because oftentimes, people take advantage of our vulnerable moments. They use that to weaponize us or dehumanize us, to lower us, when in reality these make us powerful individuals. It is what connect us as human beings," she said.

"The more that we share our experiences and connect that we are not perfect and we also share similar battles in life, I think we can combat hate through that," she added.

Enriquez will be competing for the Miss USA title on November 29.

(5) Now more than ever, Kat will not just represent the LGBT community in the pageant stage, but will also raise and represent the Filipino race. pic.twitter.com/tuTXPFEEt1 — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) June 30, 2021

When asked what her game plan would be, she answered with a smile and said: "The game plan is to really embrace myself and really own my purpose of being on that stage and celebrate me and celebrate what we are going for as a community."

As for the overwhelming congratulatory messages of appreciation and support from the Filipino community and pageant fans both in the US and in the Philippines, Enriquez has this to say: "I am just very thankful. Salamat sa suporta from the beginning. The Filipino community is always in my heart. Me being Filipino, full-blooded Filipino, it’s a huge honor to represent our culture, our community in the USA stage."