'I thought that was it for me': Jessica Wilson reveals near-death experience after wedding



Jessica Wilson reminded her social media followers to "never take life for granted" as she opened up about her near-death experience a day after her wedding in Palawan.

In a series of Instagram posts, the model and Sunnies Face co-founder revealed that she got stung by a stonefish -- dubbed as the world's most venomous fish -- while posing by the water.

She said it would not be right "to leave this part out of the wedding story as much as I would like to forget every single minute of it."

"I've never felt such pain in my life. Online it says it's an excruciating, severe pain. I could only describe it as that pain [when] you burn yourself, that sting that won't go away. It's that, for hours, 10x," Wilson said.

"They say stonefish are one of the most deadly animals in the world, right before the great white shark. I knew the very second it scraped my toe it was that because of the unusual pain. It's meant to kill in seconds," she added.

"I thought that was it for me."

Wilson went on to thank the doctors, boatmen, and the local government of Culion, Palawan for giving her immediate attention that allowed her to survive.

"Can't make sense of how this happened to me, on this particular weekend, in this way, but I'm so thankful to be alive and feel like I've had a second chance," she said. "Never take life for granted."

"Just a reminder of how fragile life is, how quickly everything can be taken away, how grateful you have to be for today," she added.

She also pointed out that the accident had nothing to do with the resort where they stayed.

"They did, in fact, tell us there are stonefish in the water when it's low tide as it's the season and they are often found in Palawan," she stressed. "They knew exactly what to do when I came out of the water, were extremely calm, efficient, and helpful."

Wilson is known as one of the country's "It Girls," along with her sister Georgina, cousins Isabelle Daza and Martine Cajucom, and friends Anne Curtis and Solenn Heussaff.

