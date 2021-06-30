Footwear brand FitFlop marks last day of operations in PH

Photo from Facebook: @fitflopphilippines

MANILA -- FitFlop is on its last day of operations in the Philippines.

On Facebook, the footwear brand said customers in the country have until the end of Wednesday, June 30, to shop for its products.

"Today, June 30, is the last day of operations for all FitFlop stores, both online and offline. We'd like to thank you for your support, and hope you continue to enjoy our products," it said.

FitFlop was first brought to the Philippines by Primer Group of Companies in 2007.

The brand is known for offering stylish footwear with biomechanical technology for all-day comfort.

