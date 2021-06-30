Cebu's The Good Cup Coffee Company brings barista sessions to Manila

Gio Visitacion, owner of the Good Cup Coffee Company and 2020 Philippine Brewers Cup champion. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Cebu-based The Good Cup Coffee Company brings its refined caffeinated buzz to Manila as it starts up monthly Barista’s Table sessions.

Gio Visitacion, owner of the Good Cup Coffee Company and 2020 Philippine Brewers Cup champion, patterns the sessions after the Japanese omakase where guests get to meet the chef, see the ingredients, and watch their food prepared right in front of them. Based on the chef’s interaction with the guests, the chef decides what to serve the guests.

In this case, it’s an up-close-and-personal interaction between barista and coffee lover, with the barista to choosing the beans and the brew method.

The Good Cup shifted its focus to e-commerce orders due to the pandemic lockdowns, which virtually closed down its physical retail and coffee academy. Agility was a key factor for them to not only survive, but thrive in the COVID-19 business environment. Coffee orders via e-commerce became the company’s bread and butter with Manila representing 70% of the customer base.

Having personal conversations over coffee was a way to reach out to their Manila coffee customers.

“Our main focus on expansion is not about big cafes or brick and mortar, it will be more focused on events like these where we get to connect with the customer better, elevate the product quality, and elevate the customer experience," Visitacion said.

"We want to do more activities like this where we can connect, especially in the past year where we've been deprived of these conversations.”

This writer spent a morning with Visitacion for a special preview of what goes on in a Barista Table session.

Gio Visitacion leads a Barista's Table session. Jeeves de Veyra

The experience starts upon booking a slot on The Good Cup Coffee website. After choosing a day and time, a pop-up window asking questions regarding coffee preferences will be shown. The answers will give the barista an idea of what to serve during the session. The venue’s address will only be given after payment and confirmation of schedule.

Normally, only three slots are available per session to properly observe social distancing within Visitacion’s venue. However, special bookings for a six-person group can be done by messaging them on Facebook or Instagram.

The sessions will be held at an exclusive address somewhere in Makati. We recommend that guests arrive 15 minutes before the appointed time to settle down. There is parking but better keep the cars to a minimum as the spaces are very limited.

As we settled down, we admired the tastefully decorated coffee haven. The highlight is the fully decked out coffee bar complete with the just released San Remo Cube home espresso machine and a Mahlkönig EK43 grinder. This is the kind of setup coffee home brewers’ dreams are made of.

Dream coffee setup. Jeeves de Veyra

The session starts out by explaining the house rules that emphasize hygiene and safety. Face shields and face masks are required and should only be taken off while sipping coffee. The host also makes sure that all cups and glasses are washed and cleaned immediately after use.

Then the fun begins.

Visitacion is a dapper barista host. His inner coffee geek infects his guests with his passion for coffee via knowledge, coffee hacks, and behind-the-scenes anecdotes as a barista and coffee roaster.

The beans he showcases come from all around the world, each with their own stories. Some beans have been won at coffee auctions and cost hundreds of dollars per 100 grams. Even the way he serves his coffee -- with the more delicate ones brewed with a pour over, and served in wine glasses so guests can take a whiff before sipping -- just elevates the multi-sensory experience.

Visitacion said he keeps at least 20 different kinds of beans in stock in Manila for the sessions. No two sessions are alike as he will recommend beans and brews depending on his guests making these truly bespoke coffee sessions.

Lamastus Family pour. Jeeves de Veyra

The first brew punctuated that this wasn’t going to be any ordinary coffee session. The Lamastus Family Gesha beans prepared with a v60 were tea-like, with a notes of pineapple, showed us why coffee from Panama is among the most expensive, and most coveted in the specialty coffee world.

Finca Momoto Gesha Espresso Latte. Jeeves de Veyra

The next cup was an espresso pulled with Finca Momoto Gesha beans from Panama. As a latte, it was like sipping a peach cheesecake with the coffee’s notes blending in with the steamed milk’s creaminess and sweetness. No sugar needed here as the sweetness was extracted from the way the coffee was prepared and the frothing of the milk.

Gio Visitacion preparing the Dalterra Masterpiece pour-over. Jeeves de Veyra

Serving coffee from the Brazilian Dalterra Masterpiece beans in a wine glass seemed really apt because the brew from these beans tasted like wine. Strong notes of berries, particularly cherries on this sip.

Minasul Espresso. Jeeves de Veyra

The last cup was an espresso drink made with Minasul beans. Had the strong nutty and chocolate flavors in a typical Brazilian coffee made more special with bright and fruity notes at the end.

As we wrapped and said our goodbyes, the barista said that guests can bring home a 20-gram sampler of their favorite beans from the session.

Visitacion also took some time to talk about The Good Cup Coffee Company. He said they have been coming out with different beans and products including a 30-day box that contains 30 samples of different coffees from around the world.

With the pandemic, he was proud to share that they now ship coffee to a loyal global customer base outside the country, shipping coffee everyday to coffee lovers outside the country.

He’s very excited for new coffees from the Philippines, particularly those coming out of Mt. Apo. He talked about bidding for exclusive coffee beans from estates and micro lots and roasting them for the more discerning Filipino coffee community. And lastly, he hints at coffee collaborations with coffee influencers and experts around the world including YouTuber and World Barista champion James Hoffman and Square Mile Coffee.

A selection of The Good Cup Coffee Co beans. Jeeves de Veyra

Visitacion plans to shuttle back and forth from to Cebu to Manila for these regular sessions. Available slots for the July session are now up for grabs on The Good Cup Coffee website.

For those who want to expand their coffee horizons, a guided tour to parts unknown by a Brewer’s Cup Champion is a great way to sip away two hours of your time. Not only will this session open up your palate, but the conversation over coffee will feed your mind as well.

The Good Cup Coffee Co. Barista Table public sessions slots will start on July 1. To book a slot, please visit here to check available schedules. Each slot is priced at P1,000.

Bookings for a private group (maximum of 5) can be done by messaging them on Facebook or Instagram.