UP celebrates 100 years of broadcasting in PH

MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) on Wednesday commemorated 100 years of broadcasting in the Philippines.

The celebration kicked off with messages from UP president Danilo Concepcion, UP Visayas chancellor Clement Camposano, UP Diliman chancellor Fidel Nemenzo, and UP College of Mass Communication dean Fernando Paragas.

Composano hopes this milestone would lead "to more vigorous interest as well as pave the way for new linkages and collaborations among the academic."

He is also hoping that this would allow Filipinos "to discern promising ways of moving forward as we confront the challenges that emerge from the disruptive workings of new technologies."

Nemenzo, for his part, said that beyond the scholarly conversations and vibrant exchanges that emerge from 100 years of Philippine broadcasting, it is his desire that these discussions "encourage the larger society to think critically, safeguard our freedoms, and uphold the truth."

"It is a responsibility that falls on all of us not just as Filipinos but as members of an increasingly connected and changing world," he said.

The celebration was followed by the screening of "Wika, Awit, Radyo, at Pananakop" written and produced by broadcast communication professor Elizabeth Enriquez.

The documentary tells the story of the emergence of Philippine radio during the American colonial period. It asserts how broadcasting was first used as a colonial apparatus, but later adopted for local purposes. Tagalog and other Filipino languages took centerstage in the story, being formative to the medium's acculturation process.

"Ikinararangal kong maging bahagi ng paglulunsad ng pagdiriwang ng sentenaryo ng broadcasting sa Pilipinas ang isang dokumentaryong aking prinoduce," said Enriquez.

The documentary was produced with the support of the joint SALIKHA Grants for Creative Projects of the K-12 Transition Program of the Commission on Higher Education and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

Following the kickoff, UPD DBC Chair Daphne-Tatiana Canlas introduced the activities and programs of the 100 Years of Broadcasting in the Philippines that will commemorate important moments, people, and stories in broadcast history.

Beginning next month, a series of remediated and original content will premiere on the Facebook page of DZUP. One of them is "Ikaw ang Saysay ng Kasaysayan," which is a retrospective of professor Xiao Chua's web series on broadcast history and culture.

There will also be series of special episodes that will feature UP Diliman's awardees for the Gawad Plaridel hosted by Dr. Nicanor Tiongson, professor emeritus and former dean of the College of Mass Communication.

An original production titled "Panayam" will also feature a series of conversations with Philippine broadcast journalists helmed by Enriquez. Among the notable interviewees include Inday Espina-Varona, Howie Severino, and Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa.

The main festivities, however, will happen in October with the conduct of a national academic conference.

Behind this whole celebration are the UPD College of Mass Communication, DZUP, Philippine Studies Association, and UP Visayas.