Paris Hilton (left) and Kylie Verzosa. Photos from @parishilton and @kylieverzosa on Instagram

MANILA – Kylie Verzosa has caught the attention of American socialite Paris Hilton on social media.

Hilton found her way to a pageant-themed TikTok account called Unofficial PH Crown, which posted a clip of the former Miss International in a butterfly-designed crochet outfit.

Verzosa wore the ensemble during an episode of "It's Showtime," where she sat as one of the judges for one of its segments.

"Where is this outfit from?" asked Hilton in the comments section of the TikTok clip before she added a lovestruck and a butterfly emoji.

In another clip of Verzosa also posted by Unofficial PH Crown, the former beauty queen can be seen wearing a body-hugging silver top paired with tattered jeans.

"That's hot," wrote Hilton.

Screengrab from @kylieverzosa on Instagram Stories

Caught off-guard by the comments from the well-known American heiress, Verzosa could only come up with a playful response as to where she got her outfits.

She also shared screenshots of Hilton's comments on her Instagram Story. "Wait lang @parishilton. Beshy!! Wait, send ko link," she said in jest.

Verzosa rose to fame after winning the Philippines' sixth Miss International crown in 2016.

She went on to pursue a career in showbiz, starring in movies such as "Sisid" and "The Housemaid."

Her latest project is the film "Ikaw Lang Ang Mahal" with Zanjoe Marudo, which premiered on Vivamax last May.