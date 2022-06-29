MANILA – President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday shared photos of the traditional Filipino attire he will be wearing on his inauguration as the Philippines' 17th president.

Marcos will be donning two Pepito Albert-designed barongs on June 30.

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

The first design – to be worn for the President-elect's morning activities – is based on the "rayadillo," the traditional military uniform in the Spanish era, Marcos' camp said in a statement.

Marcos' dinner suit is a fully embroidered barong from Taal, Batangas.

Albert is also the designer behind the Filipiniana attires that will be worn by Marcos' three sons, his mother former First Lady Imelda, and his sister Irene Marcos-Araneta.

Incoming First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will wear a Lesley Mobo Filipiniana dress made from vintage piña fabric.

Mrs. Marcos will pair it with locally crafted pointed slingback pumps.

The incoming President's footwear will also be designed and created by local shoemakers, his camp said.