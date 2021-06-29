WATCH: Nadine Lustre shows her mother's plant shop

Handout

MANILA -- A proud "plantita," Nadine Lustre has been helping her mother with her new business.

Betty Blooms, which started out as an online store, now has a physical branch at The Pop Up Katipunan in Quezon City.

Appearing on the latest vlog of broadcast journalist Karen Davila, Lustre described the brand she helped create as "something quirky and fun."

"I was imagining a '70s hippie girl who loves plants," she said when asked to tell the story behind the name Betty Blooms.

"It's really my mom's business, pretty much I help her with the look, with the Instagram, because my mom isn't so techie," she added.

Betty Blooms offers a wide range of plants, including Lustre's favorite caladium and alocasia.

The store also sells incense, palo santo, and other items, each with the actress' signature aesthetic.

When asked about the price range at Betty Blooms, Lustre said their most expensive plants cost around P3,000 to P3,500.

She went on to share how she takes care of her own plants at home.

"Every plant is different. The watering is different, the sun requirements are different," she said. "What I do every morning is I check the soil. If it's dry like one to two inches deep, then it could need watering na. But it also depends on where the plants are."

"Kapag plants kailangan binibigay mo lahat ng time and effort mo sa kanila," she added. "I wake up at 5:30 in the morning to go to the gym and then pag-uwi ko mga 7, halaman na. Two hours akong nagte-tend sa plants ko every day."

