WATCH: Heart Evangelista gives a tour of her resort in Boracay

Heart Evangelista is enjoying the fruits of her hard work as the co-owner of a resort in the island paradise of Boracay.

The actress said she has "put a little bit of my lifetime savings" with other partners for Harlan Beach Villa, which is located in Boracay's Station 1.

"It's a beautiful place and I'm so, so proud to be part of the group that has invested here," she said in her latest vlog, where she gave a tour of the property. "Just a little bit, but it's hard work. And I'm just so happy that I did that."

"After working for 24 years, I think it's important that we invest our hard-earned money. So now it's time to enjoy the fruits of our labor," she added.

In her vlog, Evangelista showed the different areas of Harlan Beach Villa, which is just a few steps away from the white sand and crystal clear waters.

The resort has four rooms, with the actress pointing out how each are "very Instagrammable."

"I like the banyo because it's spacious and it's fresh-looking," she said.

Aside from the beach, guests can also take a dip in Harlan Beach Villa's pool, or hang out in the shared living spaces.

"When the time is right and when you guys are able, I would love to have you stay here. It is open for rent, this whole place," Evangelista said.

