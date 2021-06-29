Did you know? You can use your vaccination card to score dining deals

Vikings Luxury Buffet is letting vaccinated diners eat for free if they have three full-paying companions. Photo from the restaurant's Facebook page

MANILA -- Aside from protecting you from severe COVID-19, your vaccine can also help you score dining deals until August.

The private sector-led initiative Ingat Angat has partnered with Resto PH to provide discounts and freebies to vaccinated citizens in over 150 dining establishments in the country.

In the new campaign called Bakuna Benefits, which kicked off last June 1 and will run until August 31, Ingat Angat aims to encourage vaccination and bring vibrancy back to businesses and the workforce.

Those who wish to avail of the promos need to present their COVID-19 vaccination card and a valid ID. Most of the deals are for dine-in transactions, with some establishments accommodating takeout orders.

Participating brands include fast food chains such as Jollibee, McDonald's, Burger King, Chow King, and Greenwich; well-loved casual dining spots like Max's, Din Tai Fung, Cibo, Ooma, and Romulo Cafe; and pricier establishments like Wolfgang's Steakhouse and Vikings Luxury Buffet.

The complete list of offers can be found here.

