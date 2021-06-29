Despite pandemic, more beauty pageants to be staged this year

Beauties at Miss Bikini PH and Miss Fit PH launch

MANILA -- National pageants continue to thrive amid the pandemic.

Two more competitions -- Miss Bikini Philippines and Miss FIT Philippines -- were launched Monday to kick-start its annual search for a new wave of beauty contestants for the last half of 2021.

A bevy of current candidates of Binibining Pilipinas, Miss Philippines Earth and Miss World Philippines supported the launch amid preparations for the coronation finals of the three national pageants this July.

Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidate 17 Shannon Tampon from Caloocan City and reigning Miss Bikini Philippines Chelsea Fernandez joined Promedia pageant organizer Paul Izon Reyes in the pageants' launch in Quezon City.

After their online search and virtual coronation last year, Reyes told media that Miss Bikini Philippines and Miss Fit Philippines will now conduct actual live pageants which will unfold in the third and fourth quarters of the year. It will highlight health and fitness amid the pandemic.

BB. Pilipinas 2021 Shannon Tampon (third from left) and reigning Miss Bikini PH Chelsea Fernandez (4th from right) with pageant organizer Paul Izon (center)

Aside from the Bb. Pilipinas finals on July 11 at the Araneta Coliseum, Miss World Philippines and Miss Philippines Earth will stage their coronation night on July 25, the former at the Mall of Asia Arena and the latter in a virtual show set-up.

Tampon also encouraged prospective pageant candidates at the Miss Fit and Miss Bikini pageants to commit to other advocacies they believe in. A pet lover who has a dog shelter, Tampon is against any form of animal cruelty.

Shannon Tampon. Instagram.com/shanontampon

A Miss Bikini Philippines 2019 semifinalist, Tampon also gave moral support to previous Miss Bikini Philippines titlists and candidates Louise Theunis of Suriago del Sur, Elda Louise Aznar of Davao City and Anita Rose Gomez of Olangapo City who are back in form as current Miss Earth Philippines candidates; and Natasha Jung of Tacloban, who is a contender at Miss World Philippines 2021.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant is also eyeing its coronation in the third or last quarter months of this year. It also announced that it has extended its deadline of filing to applications to July 15 to give more time for prospective candidates to complete their documents.