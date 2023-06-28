'The Fall of Man and Expulsion from Paradise.' Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News Organizers said the artworks can be viewed in any order. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News Visitors can learn more about the masterpieces through signages and audio guides on the Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel app. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News 'The Last Judgment.' Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News 'David and Goliath.' Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News 'The Delphic Sibyl.' Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News A total of 34 frescoes are featured in 'Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition.' Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News ATIN Global co-founder Sabrina Co (second from left) and SEE Global Entertainment Inc. CEO Martin Biallas (center) with Manila Symphony Orchestra conductor Marlon Chan (second from right). Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News Visitors can pose for a photo with the wall-mounted fluorescent angel wings near the exit. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News The souvenir shop at the exhibit features themed merchandise such as shirts. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News Pillows featuring Michelangelo's artworks are also available at the souvenir shop. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Filipinos can finally see the masterpieces of Michelangelo, considered one of the greatest artists of all time, without having to leave the country.

A traveling exhibit featuring life-size displays of the Italian renaissance artist's paintings in the Sistine Chapel has finally arrived in Manila, thanks to ATIN Global Inc. and SEE Global Entertainment Inc.

Titled "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition," it will run at Estancia Mall in Pasig City from July 1 to September 20. Members of the media were given a first look at the exhibit on Wednesday, June 28.

"My family and I actually chanced upon this exhibition in Vancouver, Canada in late 2021," recalled Sabrina Co, co-founder of ATIN Global, which specializes in Philippine-made home fragrances. "We thought this could be a very compelling experience, so we decided to bring this to the Philippines."

"Not everyone has the opportunity to travel to the Vatican [to see the artworks at Sistine Chapel]. And by it (exhibit) being here, we are opening up this opportunity for people to see one of the greatest artworks of all time," she added, saying that the exhibit can also be used as an educational tool for students and enthusiasts.

SEE Global Entertainment CEO Martin Biallas, for his part, said he wanted to give the public a chance to get a closer look at and immerse themselves in Michelangelo's art -- which is hard to do while visiting the Sistine Chapel given the crowds and restrictions.

"[In the Sistine Chapel] by the time you get in, you have 15 minutes in and out, and the frescoes were all the way up. And there's a lot of people. You cannot take any photos at all, they're very strict about that," he said.

"[I understand given the limitations but] as a personal experience, I felt like I didn't have enough time to reflect and appreciate what I was seeing... So I thought, if I get the licensing rights for the reproductions of the frescoes in their original size, I think it would be a good concept to take," added Biallas, who has mounted themed exhibits from "Star Trek" to "Titanic."

Michelangelo's 34 iconic frescoes, such as "The Last Judgment" and "The Creation of Adam," are on display in the Manila exhibit. Visitors can learn more about each artwork through signages and audio guides, with the latter accessible by downloading the Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel app.

"The ceiling of the Sistine Chapel is curved, so if you print on a flat surface, you have to make some kind of cropping," Biallas said, recalling the challenges of mounting "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition."

"The most difficult part was finding the right material to print these on. These are frescoes, or paintings that are painted on wet plaster, and then the paint and the color blends in and dries. That looks different from an oil painting, for an example," he explained. "So we had to find the right materials. We found something from Germany that gives you that look and feel of the fresco that is as close to it as possible."

Guests can expect a multi-sensory experience during the exhibit as it will also feature ambient Renaissance music curated by Manila Symphony Orchestra conductor Marlon Chan, and subtle scents of patchouli, sandalwood, and frankincense.

After enjoying the artworks, they can buy souvenirs or enjoy food and drinks at Caffe Michelangelo, which features a selection of Chef Jessie treats.