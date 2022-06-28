MANILA — Sharonians are in for a treat as Megastar Sharon Cuneta is set to release her own lightsticks.

In an Instagram post, Cuneta shared a demonstration of what her first lightstick would look like in time for her upcoming concert.

It had the words "Megastar" and "Sharon Cuneta," with the lightstick switching to different colors.

"Our first official lightstick! Will be ready and out for purchase before my next Manila concert! (I know medyo tagal pa, but at least nauna na tayo at meron nang ready!)" she said in the caption.

Cuneta recently held a live concert with Regine Velasquez at the Marriott Grand Ballroom of Resorts World Manila.

They will continue their performances with a nine-city US concert tour that will start on July 17 in Pasadena, California.

