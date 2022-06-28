MANILA — Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters took to social media to share her fitness journey after giving birth.

In an Instagram post, Peters thanked her coaches for "getting me moving and feeling like myself again."

She stressed that her goal is not to get back to her old figure, but to be the "healthiest and strongest" version of herself for her daughter, Kaia Rose.

"Photos are 2 vs 8 months postpartum and I’m pretty freakin' proud of myself," she said, adding that her fitness journey has also "done so much for my mental health."

"I work out not with the goal of going back to my pre-pregnancy weight or measurements, but to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my daughter," she added.

Rachel said consistency and having a coach helped a lot in her fitness journey.

She also admitted in jest that another reason why she wants to lose weight is because she does not want to spend money on new clothes.

"Being able to fit into some of my clothes again has also been motivation because I hate spending money," she said.

Peters and her husband, Camarines Sur governor Migz Villafuerte, welcomed their daughter Kaia Rose in 2021.

She rose to fame after representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, where she finished in the Top 10.

Peters was also one of the hosts of the Metro Channel show "Beached" with Marc Nelson.

