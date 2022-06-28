LOOK: Miles Ocampo rocks new hair color

MANILA - Miles Ocampo surprised her social media followers when she revealed her new hairstyle over the weekend.

Through an Instagram post on Sunday, Ocampo showed off her hair, that is now dyed orange.

"At my happiest," said the actress, who is known for her long, dark locks.

"PS: Yup. Not a wig," she added.

While some of her followers were shocked, many were in agreement that the new hair color suits her well.

Ocampo made headlines last month when she and Elijah Canlas went public with their romance.

The two starred in the music video for Over October's single "Sandali Lang," and went on to star in TV series together.