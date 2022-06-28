Facebook, Instagram roll out Pride Month features

MANILA — Social networking sites Facebook and Instagram recently rolled out new features in celebration of Pride Month.

One of these is the #WalkWithPride AR filter, which was done in collaboration with queer Filipino artists Brent Sabas and Mitsuko Ono.

Among those who have tried strutting their way using the #WalkWithPride AR filter are Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and influencer Donnalyn Bartolome.

Users may now add Pride-themed avatars, stickers, and word effects in feeds and stories on Facebook and Messenger year-round.

Also available are camera stickers on Instagram designed in partnership with queer Brooklyn-based artist and creator Shanée Benjamin.

On top of these, Facebook has also introduced an LGBTQ+ Safety Center, which provides access to resources that can help the community feel safe.

Here, users can find a range of safety features, including guides to improve account security, tools to prevent bullying and harassment, and details on how to report harmful content.