Tech companies in PH show support for Pride Month

Handout

MANILA -- At least three tech companies with offices in the Philippines have shown their support for Pride Month, tapping local personalities and holding virtual events that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Early this month, Google held a "Pride Conversations" event in coordination with the Philippine LGBT Chamber of Commerce, gathering members of the community whose businesses have made their mark to customers amid the pandemic.

The following LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs joined in the virtual discussion: Rui Mariano of The Fairygodbarbie House of Beauty, Nariese Giangan of FFTG Cafe, Abby Biyo of Nirvana Hostel and Restaurant Siargao, Amrei Dizon of Vitalstrats Creative Solutions, Jeoff Solas of Cooltura Hub barber and milk tea shop, and Sed Aguil of The Food Episode.

Telus International Philippines (TIP), on the other hand, highlighted its advocacy on gender sensitivity in the workplace through Spectrum, its parent company's resource group for the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

TIP and Spectrum recently held online learning sessions titled "SOGIE 101, Gender Sensitivity, and How to Become an Ally" for team members to foster inclusion across the company.

One of the guest speakers at the event was Janlee Dungca, an active member of the LoveYourself Foundation.

"I firmly believe that taking the first step to understand what SOGIE is will help more people understand the wide array of preferences, behaviors, and gender identities we have in the workplace," Dungca said.

"For those who want to be allies to their LGBTQI+ loved ones, we encourage them to become better listeners, be open-minded and willing to talk, stay informed and provide day-to-day encouragement for their friends."

TIP and Spectrum also held a fundraising activity for LoveYourself Foundation's education efforts about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community, as well as Filipino youth.

Handout

TikTok, meanwhile, launched in the Philippines its "Free to Be" campaign in celebration of Pride Month.

The global campaign includes includes the #ForYourPride hashtag challenge, a call to action for users to declare what Pride means to them; Pride-themed creative events, filters, and stickers; and the Global Pride March, a 12-hour event featuring LGBTQ+ talents.

The Philippines' representatives in the event, held last June 25, include TikTok creators Zendee and Roanne and Tina, and Apa Agbayani from Metro Manila Pride Org.

They joined participants from other regions, including Christine and the Queens, Abbyroberts and Biminibabes, Kesha, Queen Priyanka, Coyle Twins, Troye Sivan, Scott Hoying, Richumbley and Beingadp, Luxury Law, Tinashe, mechanicshopfemme, and Escandalamx.

Related video: