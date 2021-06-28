LOOK: Giselle Tongi-Walters finishes graduate school in US

Giselle Töngi-Walters has officially finished graduate school at Antioch University Los Angeles.

The former actress gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her virtual graduation ceremony over the weekend, where she can be seen wearing a green and gold toga.

"Looking towards the horizon as I add this humbling milestone under my belt. Graduate school in a pandemic was certainly unexpected and challenging but somehow here we are… We made it to the finish line!" she said.

She also thanked her family for their support as she congratulated her fellow graduates on their accomplishment.

Töngi-Walters, who has been based with her family in the US for nearly two decades, finished with a Master of Arts in Nonprofit Management from Antioch University Los Angeles.

In a previous interview, she said she started the graduate program in 2019.

"Initially, our classes were in person. But obviously, when the pandemic happened in March 2020, all our classes in person were quickly moved online," she said.