LOOK: Filipina beauty queen makes it to billboard on New York's Times Square

MANILA -- A Filipina beauty queen has made it to New York's famous Times Square, joining the likes of Nadine Lustre and James Reid.

Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up Leren Mae Bautista took to social media over the weekend, saying her digital billboard was for Pinay Magazine.

"Good morning, Pilipinas! We made it to Times Square, NYC!" she said in an Instagram post.

"I humbly thank everyone behind this milestone. Dati pangarap ko lang makapunta ng New York to perform and show my talent," she added.

"When the time is right, the Universe will let it happen. Thank you, Lord, for all the blessings."

Bautista's Times Square stint was also reposted by Binibining Pilipinas, the national pageant that crowned her as the country's representative in Miss Globe.

In a Facebook post, it used the hashtags #IAmFilipina and #IAmBinibini.

Bautista is set to crown her successor as Bb. Pilipinas Globe on July 11 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Three other reigning queens will also pass on their respective titles.

The pageant will be shown on A2Z channel as well as on the Bb. Pilipinas YouTube page.

