Virgin Labfest announces 12 new plays for 2024

MANILA -- After a successful run this year, Virgin Labfest is announcing its 12 one-act plays for 2024.

According to a statement released by the Cultural Center of the Philippines on Tuesday, the new plays that will be part of the 19th edition include:

- "Sentenaryo" by Herlyn Alegre

- "Vengeance of the Gods" by Hans Pieter Arao

- "Si Hesus naa sa US" by Neil Azcuna

- "Ningas" by Lino Balmes

- "Ang Munting Liwanag sa Madilim na Sulok ng Isang Serbeserya sa Maynila" by Dustin Celestino

- "The Foxtrot" by Chesie Galvez-Cariño

- "The Divine Family" by Dip Mariposque

- "Love on the Brain" by Rick Patriarca

- "Sa Babaeng Lahat" by Elise Santos

- "Pagkapit sa Hangin" by Joshua Lim So

- "Identité" by Jhudiel Clare Sosa

- "Abo-Kaykay Ang Ikalawang Yugto" by Ara Jenika Vinzon

The 12 plays were selected from 145 submissions received early this year by a committee composed of festival directors Tess Jamias and Marco Viaña, together with VLF founders Writers Bloc Inc.’s Rody Vera and director-playwright Herbie Go.

Three plays from the 18th edition will be included in the 2024 run: Zheg Arban’s "Room 209," directed by Delphine Buencamino; Andrew Estacio’s "Ang Awit ng Dalagang Marmol," directed by Nazer Degayo Salcedo; and Dingdong Novenario’s "Dominador Gonzales, National Artist," directed by George de Jesus III.