MANILA -- Big Bad Wolf is back in the Philippines, with the book sale offering discounts of up to 95% across all genres.
The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. at the Forum Tent in PICC, Pasay City.
On Tuesday, organizers listed some of the book deals and other products that await customers at Big Bad Wolf Manila 2023:
TUESDAY, JUNE 27
- Artemis Collection (7 books set): P950
- Marvel Absolutely Everything You Need to Know: P400
- Chapter Book 128 Disney: Disney Princess Aladdin: Jasmine P110
- Illustrated Treasury of Classic Stories: P700
- Cinderella: P110
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
- The Throne of Fire: P180
- Epic Big Nate: P600
- Chapter Book 130 Disney: Disney Princess The Little Mermaid: P110
- Snow White: P110
- Illustrated Treasury of the Brothers Grimm: P700
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
- X: P280
- Pinocchio: P110
- Illustrated Treasury of Princess Stories: P700
- Lightspeed: Space (Book and Model): P250
- Chapter Book 128 Disney: Disney Princess Sleeping Beauty: P110
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
- Fifty Shades of Grey: P150
- Chapter Book 128 Disney: Disney Princess Beauty and the Beast: P110
- Street Art - Reduced Size: P300
- Alice in Wonderland: P110
- Despicable Me 3 Tin of Books: P220
SATURDAY, JULY 1
- Illustrated Treasury of Nursery Rhymes: P700
- Little Red Riding Hood: P110
- Wizard of Oz: P110
- The Most Influential Women of Our Time: P500
- Masterpieces of the Earth - Reduced: P540
SUNDAY, JULY 2
- Peter Pan: P110
- Porsche: The Story of a German Legend (Reduced Size): P540
- Lightspeed: Awesome Planet Earth: P250
- Kids First Puzzle Bible: P190
- Activity Tubes: My Princess World: P90
MONDAY, JULY 3
- Star Wars Coloring Tin: P270
- Star Wars Art Therapy Coloring Book: P110
- Kids Favorite Puzzle Bible: P190
- NKJV GIft and Award Bible (Black): P150
- NKJV Gift and Award Bible (Purple): P150
Students enjoy an additional 5% off on weekdays, while Metrobank credit card holders can get 10% cashback.
Aside from discounts, visitors of this year's Big Bad Wolf will also be treated to performances, talks, and book signings by authors and notable personalities.
They can also join a social media contest for a chance to win daily vouchers worth P25,000, with a trolley full of books as the grand prize.