LIST: Some of the discounted books in Big Bad Wolf Manila 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2023 06:02 PM

Handout
Big Bad Wolf Manila 2023. Handout

MANILA -- Big Bad Wolf is back in the Philippines, with the book sale offering discounts of up to 95% across all genres.

The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. at the Forum Tent in PICC, Pasay City.

On Tuesday, organizers listed some of the book deals and other products that await customers at Big Bad Wolf Manila 2023:

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

  • Artemis Collection (7 books set): P950
  • Marvel Absolutely Everything You Need to Know: P400
  • Chapter Book 128 Disney: Disney Princess Aladdin: Jasmine P110
  • Illustrated Treasury of Classic Stories: P700
  • Cinderella: P110

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

  • The Throne of Fire: P180
  • Epic Big Nate: P600
  • Chapter Book 130 Disney: Disney Princess The Little Mermaid: P110
  • Snow White: P110
  • Illustrated Treasury of the Brothers Grimm: P700

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

  • X: P280
  • Pinocchio: P110
  • Illustrated Treasury of Princess Stories: P700
  • Lightspeed: Space (Book and Model): P250
  • Chapter Book 128 Disney: Disney Princess Sleeping Beauty: P110

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

  • Fifty Shades of Grey: P150
  • Chapter Book 128 Disney: Disney Princess Beauty and the Beast: P110
  • Street Art - Reduced Size: P300
  • Alice in Wonderland: P110
  • Despicable Me 3 Tin of Books: P220

SATURDAY, JULY 1

  • Illustrated Treasury of Nursery Rhymes: P700
  • Little Red Riding Hood: P110
  • Wizard of Oz: P110
  • The Most Influential Women of Our Time: P500
  • Masterpieces of the Earth - Reduced: P540

SUNDAY, JULY 2

  • Peter Pan: P110
  • Porsche: The Story of a German Legend (Reduced Size): P540
  • Lightspeed: Awesome Planet Earth: P250
  • Kids First Puzzle Bible: P190
  • Activity Tubes: My Princess World: P90

MONDAY, JULY 3

  • Star Wars Coloring Tin: P270
  • Star Wars Art Therapy Coloring Book: P110
  • Kids Favorite Puzzle Bible: P190
  • NKJV GIft and Award Bible (Black): P150
  • NKJV Gift and Award Bible (Purple): P150

Students enjoy an additional 5% off on weekdays, while Metrobank credit card holders can get 10% cashback.

Aside from discounts, visitors of this year's Big Bad Wolf will also be treated to performances, talks, and book signings by authors and notable personalities.

They can also join a social media contest for a chance to win daily vouchers worth P25,000, with a trolley full of books as the grand prize.

