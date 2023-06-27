Big Bad Wolf Manila 2023. Handout

MANILA -- Big Bad Wolf is back in the Philippines, with the book sale offering discounts of up to 95% across all genres.

The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. at the Forum Tent in PICC, Pasay City.

On Tuesday, organizers listed some of the book deals and other products that await customers at Big Bad Wolf Manila 2023:

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

Artemis Collection (7 books set): P950

Marvel Absolutely Everything You Need to Know: P400

Chapter Book 128 Disney: Disney Princess Aladdin: Jasmine P110

Illustrated Treasury of Classic Stories: P700

Cinderella: P110

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

The Throne of Fire: P180

Epic Big Nate: P600

Chapter Book 130 Disney: Disney Princess The Little Mermaid: P110

Snow White: P110

Illustrated Treasury of the Brothers Grimm: P700

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

X: P280

Pinocchio: P110

Illustrated Treasury of Princess Stories: P700

Lightspeed: Space (Book and Model): P250

Chapter Book 128 Disney: Disney Princess Sleeping Beauty: P110

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Fifty Shades of Grey: P150

Chapter Book 128 Disney: Disney Princess Beauty and the Beast: P110

Street Art - Reduced Size: P300

Alice in Wonderland: P110

Despicable Me 3 Tin of Books: P220

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Illustrated Treasury of Nursery Rhymes: P700

Little Red Riding Hood: P110

Wizard of Oz: P110

The Most Influential Women of Our Time: P500

Masterpieces of the Earth - Reduced: P540

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Peter Pan: P110

Porsche: The Story of a German Legend (Reduced Size): P540

Lightspeed: Awesome Planet Earth: P250

Kids First Puzzle Bible: P190

Activity Tubes: My Princess World: P90

MONDAY, JULY 3

Star Wars Coloring Tin: P270

Star Wars Art Therapy Coloring Book: P110

Kids Favorite Puzzle Bible: P190

NKJV GIft and Award Bible (Black): P150

NKJV Gift and Award Bible (Purple): P150

Students enjoy an additional 5% off on weekdays, while Metrobank credit card holders can get 10% cashback.

Aside from discounts, visitors of this year's Big Bad Wolf will also be treated to performances, talks, and book signings by authors and notable personalities.

They can also join a social media contest for a chance to win daily vouchers worth P25,000, with a trolley full of books as the grand prize.