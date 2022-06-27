UP Diliman University Library committee raising funds for elderly LGBTQI

Members of the LGBTQI community and allies open a rainbow crosswalk along the Academic Oval in UP Diliman near the West Wing of Palma Hall on Monday, in line with Pride month celebrations. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

The University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman University Library Gender and Development (GAD) Committee is raising funds for the Home of the Golden Gays.

UP Diliman shared photos of the merchandise through its official Twitter account.

To pre-order, visit https://t.co/fWpKK7l3AD. pic.twitter.com/RWeDNpSoAA — UP Diliman (@Official_UPD) June 27, 2022

Among the items for sale are shirts, bucket hats, and masks.

The Home for the Golden Gays is a non-profit organization that supports elderly members of the LGBTQI community.

