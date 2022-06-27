Home  >  Life

UP Diliman University Library committee raising funds for elderly LGBTQI

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2022 08:45 PM

Members of the LGBTQI community and allies open a rainbow crosswalk along the Academic Oval in UP Diliman near the West Wing of Palma Hall on Monday, in line with Pride month celebrations. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File
The University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman University Library Gender and Development (GAD) Committee is raising funds for the Home of the Golden Gays.

UP Diliman shared photos of the merchandise through its official Twitter account.

Among the items for sale are shirts, bucket hats, and masks.

The Home for the Golden Gays is a non-profit organization that supports elderly members of the LGBTQI community.

