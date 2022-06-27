UP Diliman University Library committee raising funds for elderly LGBTQI

The University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman University Library Gender and Development (GAD) Committee is raising funds for the Home of the Golden Gays.
UP Diliman shared photos of the merchandise through its official Twitter account.
Among the items for sale are shirts, bucket hats, and masks.
The Home for the Golden Gays is a non-profit organization that supports elderly members of the LGBTQI community.
