PH bet arrives in Poland for Miss Supranational 2022

Alison Black has arrived in Poland for the Miss Supranational 2022 pageant.

Clad in black, the Philippines' representative expressed her excitement to be with her fellow candidates.

"Black in black. I've landed in Poland and I can't wait to meet everyone tomorrow!" she said in an Instagram post, which showed a photo of her holding a small Philippine flag.

Black aims to be the Philippines' second Miss Supranational titleholder after Mutya Datul in 2013.

Her predecessor, Dindi Pajares, finished in the Top 12.

Miss Supranational 2022 will be held at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater on July 15.