MANILA -- Three Miss Universe Philippines titleholders recently transformed into beautiful brides at a wedding-themed fashion show.

Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi was joined by her predecessors -- Bea Gomez and Rabiya Mateo -- at the Marry Me at Marriott fashion show.

They served as muses of Albert Andrada, who is also the design council head of the Miss Universe Philippines organization.

Cortesi is set to represent the Philippines in the next Miss Universe pageant. She previously competed in Miss Earth 2018, where she finished in the Top 8.

Gomez placed in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe in Israel, while Mateo made it to the Top 21 in the 69th edition.