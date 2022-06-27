MANILA – Broadcast journalist Karen Davila has taken time off from her anchoring duties on “TV Patrol” and ANC’s “Headstart” for a vacation with her family.

Their destination? The Arctic Norway.

As seen in her Instagram updates, it was last June 24 when Davila and her family arrived in Longyearbyen in Norway before they headed to Svalbard.

"From the air, about to land in Longyearbyen. Off to Svalbard, a frozen dessert made up of mountains and glaciers of which 60% of the land is covered in ICE," she captioned her post on Friday.

In her next posts, Davila was on board a cruise ship, where she met fellow Filipinos.

“THE ARCTIC. Hanggang dulo ng mundo… maraming PILIPINO. I was so happy to know that almost 60% of the crew in this Silversea Cloud Expedition to Svalbard are PINOYS! Grabe ang warm welcome ng mga kapamilya natin!!! Ganoon kagaling tayong mga Pinoy,” she said.

The news anchor was also in awe that she got to experience the “midnight sun.”

“Experiencing the ‘Midnight Sun’ - summer in the Arctic when the sun does not set. Day or night - the sun is out. Amazing,” she said.

Per her last update, Davila and her family were cruising the Svalbard Islands to Smeerenburg, which is popularly known as Blubbertown, an old whaling station in the 15th century.

