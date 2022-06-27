Food shorts: New menu items, liquors, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ENGKANTO BEER GETS NEW LABELS

Handout

Craft beer brand Engkanto has collaborated with internationally acclaimed artist Dan Stiles and other designers for its newly launched labels.

The fun, easy-to-identify designs aim to honor Engkanto's new variants (High Hive Honey Ale and Mango Nation Hazy IPA), as well as existing Lager, Double IPA beers, and Live it Up Lager, and Green Lava Double IPA.

FOODPANDA'S 8TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Handout

Foodpanda has offers in store for its users until July 3 as it celebrates its eighth anniversary.

The food delivery app has prepared a carnival in select malls packed with surprises, raffles, and booths.

There is also offering a big birthday raffle, with the following prizes up for grabs for Foodpanda customers: 8 all-expense paid Trip for two to Boracay (four winners) and Palawan (four winners), 8 Apple iPad Pro 11 (128 GB), 8 Nintendo Switch, and 800 vouchers (P800 off, minimum order value of P799).

The following, on the other hand, are prizes for Pandapro subscribers: eight Cebu Pacific round-trip domestic flight tickets, 25 Love Bonito gift certificates, 37 Realme PH products, 2 Realme 9 Pro, 2 Realme 8 5G, 12 Realme Watch 5 Pro, 10 Realme Hairdryer, 10 Realme Bluetooth Speaker, one Realme Pad Grey (3+32GB), 5 Zalora gift certificates worth P2,000.

To join, users need to enter the following multiple-use voucher codes: 88FOOD for P88 off with a minimum spend of P499 (for food delivery), 88GROCERY for P88 off with a minimum spend of P888 (for groceries), 88PICKUP for P88 off with a minimum spend of P599 (for pickup), 88PRO for P88 off with a minimum spend of P399 (for Pandapro). One entry is equal to one voucher redemption.

The contest period runs until June 30, with the raffle to be held on July 8. Winners will be announced on July 10.

GLENFIDDITCH GRAND SERIES

Handout

Single malt scotch whisky brand Glenfiddich has launched its Grand Series range, which is designed to elevate occasions and celebratory moments.

It includes the Gran Reserva, which is mellowed for 21 years in American and European oak casks and finished for six months in Caribbean rum casks; Grand Cru, which is matured for 23 years in hand-selected oak casks, and finished in rare French cuvée casks for six months; and Grande Couronne, which is aged for 26 years before receiving an extended finish of up to two years in rare French cognac casks.

The Glenfiddich Gran Reserva is available for purchase in all S&R outlets in Manila and for online purchase at Boozy. The Grand Cru and Grande Couronne, on the other hand, are available through William Grant & Sons representatives Spencer Ty (Spencer.Ty@wgrant.com) and Dominique Repoquit (Dominique.Repoquit@wgrant.com).

KENNY ROGERS' WRAP AND ROLL

Handout

Kenny Rogers recently launched the Wrap and Roll, a flat tortilla bread with with meat, vegetables, and dressing.

It comes in three variants: Steak, which also includes mushrooms, tomato, lettuce, and carrots; Chicken, which has lettuce, tomato, white onions, and carrots; and Fish, which has carrots, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Prices for each wrap starts at P220, with an option to include potato chips and soda starting at P255. It is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

MAX'S SIZZLING TOFU CON PORK SISIG

Handout

Max’s Restaurant's signature Sizzling Tofu just got a crunchy, meaty twist.

Sizzling Tofu con Pork Sisig combines Max’s Sizzling Tofu and the restaurant's new Crispy Pork Sisig. It has fried diced tofu, chopped

white onions, green chilies, and pork sisig meat that are tossed in Max's Special Sisig Sauce and sprinkled with crispy sisig chicharon.

It is available for P349, with the Sizzling Crispy Pork Sisig priced at P399.

MCDONALD'S'S MINIONS HAPPY MEAL

Handout

The Minions are not only returning to the big screen this June, but also to McDonald's stores with the launch of its new Happy Meal collection.

There are Minions-themed Happy Meal boxes as well as 12 new Minion toys to collect.

Among these are Gru's Rocket Rider with a freewheeling rocket bike that zooms forward, Skatin' Stuart who gives a surprise jump out of his skates upon the slightest tap, and Jackhammer Brian who bounces up and down upon pushing his hard hat.

POCKY'S NEW RANGE RELEASED IN PH

Handout

Glico Philippines Inc. recently announced the launch of new Pocky range in the Philippines.

The new Pocky range is available in major supermarkets and online stores such as LazMall and Shopee Mall.

Its products have added fiber as well as wholeweat into the pretzel for a lighter and crispier texture, with the ratio of cream to biscuit also adjusted for a better balance of sweetness.

SEATTLE'S BEST LAUNCHES CREAM CHEESE DELIGHT COLLECTION

Handout

Seattle's Best recently introduced its Cream Cheese Delight Collection, which features the rich flavor of cream cheese foam.

These include the Hot Java Cream Cheese is an espresso-based drink is infused with dark chocolate sauce and vanilla syrup topped with cream cheese foam; Iced Java Cream Cheese, which is made with dark chocolate sauce, espresso, and cream cheese foam; and Mango Cream Cheese Ice Blend, an iced blended drink made with mango and crushed graham, combined with cream cheese.

Now available in all Seattle's Best Coffee stores nationwide, the Cream Cheese Delight Collection can be ordered for dine-in, take-out, pick-up, and delivery.

STARBUCKS' SUSTAINABILITY AND DIGITAL INITIATIVES

Handout

Starbucks Philippines recently shared its initiatives for 2022, with the goal of championing sustainability and digital innovation.

The coffee shop chain has made earning rewards easier for customers by connecting to Grab and Lazada. The integration with Starbucks Rewards allows customers to earn 1 Star for every P40 spent on Starbucks orders. Every 100 Stars collected converts to a free Starbucks beverage or food reward, redeemable in stores.

Starbucks' integration with GLife and GrabGifts is also part of its efforts in social digital gifting. This allows customers to digitally send Starbucks favorites to their loved ones starting at P100 on GrabGifts and P300 on GLife. EGifts from GLife can be used to pay in Starbucks stores, while eGifts from GrabGifts can be used to purchase orders from Starbucks on GrabFood.

Other projects launched by Starbucks this year include the FoodShare program in partnership with Grab, where participating stores can connect with drivers to pick up and deliver food to the Philippine Food Bank Foundation.

Meanwhile, the Starbucks Foundation has committed a $30-million investment in the Global Community Impact Grants by 2030. For Starbucks Philippines, a total of $70,000 in grants have been awarded to Gawad Kalinga, HOUSE Foundation, and Teach for the Philippines. These grants will be directed to hunger relief and youth development programs from 2nd half of 2022 to 1st half of 2023.

SUNTORY'S SUI GIN NOW IN PH

Handout

Japanese company Suntory has brought Sui Gin to the Philippines.

Sui Gin is made with a combination of botanicals that are distinctly Japanese: yuzu, green tea, and ginger.

Combined with traditional gin botanicals – juniper berry, coriander seed, angelica root, cardamom, cinnamon, bitter orange peel, and lemon peel – the result is a gin that is clear, refreshing, and pairs well with many dishes.

Ways to enjoy this new product include Sui Gin and Soda (with soda water) and Sui Sonic (with tonic water, lemon, yuzu juice, raw grated ginger, or green tea). Those who want to get trendy can add crushed plum, wasabi, shiso leaves, or frozen oranges.

Sui Gin is available in S&R stores nationwide, and soon in supermarkets and liquor stores as well as GrabMart, Lazada, Boozy, and Boozeshop.

TARLAC DISTILLERY'S LUISITA RUM

Handout

Tarlac Distillery Corp. (TADISCO) is offering the Luisita Rum, a premium line of handcrafted rums made from indigenous ingredients sourced from the Hacienda Luisita estate.

Luisita Rum prides itself with being the country's only single-estate rum made from molasses produced in the mill which comes from the sugarcane harvested from within the estate.

Its production started with a Single Barrel Series -- bottling just one single barrel at a time -- straight out of the barrel at cask strength with only a limited number of bottles. The Single Barrel Series 2020 and Single Barrel - Sherry Cask, launched in 2021, are sold out.

In December 2021, TADISCO launched the first product of its Blended Series — the Luisita Oro, which is a standard blend of rum aged in bourbon barrels for at least two years. The Luisita Oro gives a signature turon note along with luscious flavors like oak, vanilla, coconut, nutmeg, and toffee, with no additional coloring or sugar. It is available to the public in all S&R Membership Shopping outlets nationwide and e-commerce sites.

THE GOOD MEAT'S NEW ONLINE SERIES

Handout

The Good Meat recently launched an online series called "The Heritage Series," which stars celebrity chefs JP Anglo of Sarsa and Ninong Ry.

The four-part series features different Filipino food themes per episode. Each 30-minute episode showcases the chefs' expertise and knowledge of Filipino cooking and heritage with a side of classic Pinoy jokes.

"The Heritage Series" can be watched on The Good Meat's Facebook

and YouTube pages.

The Good Meat is the retail brand of Pilmico, the food subsidiary of the Aboitiz Group.

YOGOST OPENS IN SERENDRA

Handout

Yogurt drink brand Hey! I Am Yogost has opened its seventh branch in the country.

The new store is located at Serendra in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. The first lucky 50 customers took home a limited edition Yogost flask amid a buy one, get one special grand opening day promo.

The Serendra branch launch also marked the formal announcement of Yogost’s franchise, a program that offers opportunities for those wishing to share in the brand's vision. Those interested may send a message to Derek Pahate, the brand’s franchise lead, at derek@yogostph.com.