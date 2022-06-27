CCP to pay tribute to new National Artists on June 29

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is set to pay tribute to the country's new National Artists this week.

The event, which will be open to the public, will be held at 5 p.m. on June 29 at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo or CCP Main Theater.

Tickets will be available starting at 3 p.m. at the CCP Ramp.

Handout

Outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte awarded the Order of National Artists to eight individuals earlier this month. They are Agnes Locsin (Dance), the late Salvacion Lim-Higgins (Fashion Design), the late Marilou Diaz-Abaya (Film and Broadcast Arts), Ricardo "Ricky" Lee (Film and Broadcast Arts), Nora Aunor (Film), Gemino Abad (Literature), Fides Cuyugan-Asensio (Music), and Antonio Mabesa (Theater).

The Order of National Artists is the highest national recognition given to Filipino individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of Philippine arts.

These include the fields of music, dance, theater, visual arts, literature, film, broadcast arts, and architecture and allied arts.

The order is jointly administered by the CCP and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, and conferred by the president upon recommendation by both institutions.

To date, there are a total of 81 National Artists, including those who were recently proclaimed.