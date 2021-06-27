Pia Wurtzbach encourages followers to get vaccinated

MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach took to social media to share photos of her after getting a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In the caption of her Instagram post, the former Miss Universe explained why she chose to get vaccinated with the aim of encouraging everyone to do the same.

“It’s as simple as me wanting to protect myself from getting and spreading the virus. I don’t want to risk the people around me—especially my loved ones—to get sick because of me,” she said.

Wurtzbach said “getting the vaccine can help us avoid becoming severely ill and therefore is a safer choice for us.”

She, however, stressed that getting the vaccine does not mean people could already go back to their old ways.

“Kailangan pa rin mag ingat at sundin ang mga basic health protocols. Parang lang siyang shield, an extra layer of protection for us,” she said.

“So, let’s help one another fight this deadly virus by building immunity around us. When given the chance, please take whatever vaccine is made available to you,” she added.

As of Tuesday, June 22, the Philippines has administered over 8.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Of the number, 6.6 million were given as first doses, while some 2.2 million were second doses. Recipients of the latter are considered fully vaccinated.