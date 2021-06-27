Food shorts: Pizza, machang, fried chicken and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

GERD-friendly coffee

People suffering from GERD or gastro-esophageal reflux disease usually avoid coffee because of the pain and discomfort caused by its acidity. But now, coffee lovers who have GERD have a way to continue enjoying their morning brew.

Peaberries are beans that are quite rare comprising of 5 to 10% of the total harvest. These are coffee beans that don’t split in the middle. The Philippine Coffee Board Inc. taught coffee farmers to separate these peaberries from the regular beans as part of their advocacy

Echostore now offers special peaberry Arabica coffee beans from women coffee farmers in Atok, Benguet as part of its Women in Coffee selections. Coffee brewed from peaberries are usually on the stomach because of lower acidity due to their lower caffeine content.

The Women in Coffee peaberry coffee beans are available as a solo product (or blended with Fine Robusta as Chit’s Blend). Visit the Echostore Website to order and to check out their other coffee selections.

Mimi & Bros and B&T Kitchen collab

Chef Ed Bugia brings back sorely missed Mexican restaurant B&T Kitchen in a very special culinary crossover with Mimi and Bros featuring the two restaurants’ fan favorites.

Dubbed the Tex-Mex Dirty Bird, Bugia took the tostadas of B&T Kitchen, and replaced the nachos and tortilla base with a fried chicken pizza crust made with the much-lauded Mimi & Bros’ fried chicken.

This comes in two versions: the Chipotle Dirty Bird topped with chipotle adobo sauce, orange cheddar, and guacamole; and the Tostada Dirty Bird with special pico de gallo, refried black beans, and sour cream.

The Chipotle Dirty Bird (P450) and the Tostada Dirty Bird (P350) are available at Mimi and Bros al-fresco dining and Park N’ Munch. They’re also available for delivery and pick-up by messaging Mimi and Bros through their Facebook page.

Machang at New World's Jasmine

Jasmine, New World Makati’s premiere Chinese Restaurant, celebrates the annual Dragon Boat Festival with its machang offerings.

The machang is available in two flavors: traditional with pork, yellow bean, salted egg, mushroom and glutinous rice wrapped in lotus leaf; and red bean with glutinous rice also wrapped in lotus leaf. An option for single or double layered filling is also offered.

Packaged in dim sum basket-inspired boxes with gold foil logo stamping, these flavorful treats are best enjoyed with oolong tea or any hot tea of choice.

Single and double layer machang are priced at P798 and P1,388 nett, respectively. Pick-up of orders is until June 30.

For more information or to place an order, please call Jasmine at New World Makati Hotel through Viber, Facebook (New World Makati Hotel), Instagram (@newworldmakati) or their website.

Le Petit Cafe Fleur's Pizza Ziezta

While away the afternoon with pizza, the Café Fleur way.

Chef Sau Del Rosario works his magic with the restaurant’s new Ooni pizza oven by creating special Neapolitan style pizza with premium toppings.

The four pizzas on the menu are French duck confit with grilled artichokes; pepperoni and prosciutto; pork barbecue and arugula\; and a very special quattro formaggi with slivers of apple and walnuts.

For dine-in customers, the restaurant has a special treat for guests ordering the quattro formaggi as they will be given tasting portions of curated California cheeses available that day. Guests can then pick the fourth cheese to go with the base of mozzarella, provolone, and pecorino.

These 8-inch pizzas are available for dine-in, pick-up and delivery for P675 per order. These are available for dine-in, or for pick-up and delivery. Please send a message to Le Petit Café Fleur through their Facebook page or Instagram to order.

Mitasu Yakinuku launches Yakiniku Burgers

Handout

Rice burgers have been around before, but Mitasu changes it up by replacing the burger patty with its trademark meats.

The Yakiniku Beef Burger boasts of thinly sliced high-grade beef yakiniku strips, joined by lettuce and caramelized veggies inside a toasted rice bun. It’s a nice handful that didn’t fall apart as it was eaten. The rice buns were brushed with sauce and toasted — it added texture and ensured that while the outside was crispy, the rice was still moist and tasty.

Another version of this rice burger features chicken, where a marinated chicken fillet is breaded and fried. Tossed in teriyaki sauce, the fillet is sandwiched with veggies.

Order two burgers with a side of fries for P499 via their Facebook page or their website