Bb. Pilipinas announces Top 10 Best in National Costume 2021

MANILA – Binibining Pilipinas announced on Sunday the top 10 candidates who got the most votes for their national costumes.

They are the following, in no particular order:

Samantha Panlilio from Cavite

Vianca Marcelo from Bocaue, Bulacan

Cinderalla Faye Obenita from Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental

Hannah Arnold from Masbate

Ma. Ruth Erika Quin from Nueva Ecija

Carina Cariño from La Union

Czarina Guiao from Pampang

Francesca Taruc from Angeles City, Pampanga

Honey Cartasano from Rizal

Lesley Anne Ticaro from Tagum City

Following the announcement of the top 10, another round of voting will be opened to decide who among the qualifiers will win Best in National Costume on the pageant's grand coronation night.

To support their bets, pageant fans just need to cast their votes at https://vote.bbpilipinas.com/.

This year’s pageant will crown four queens with the titles of Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe.

The Binibining Pilipinas 2021 Grand Coronation Night will be aired on A2Z and will be simultaneously livestreamed on YouTube on July 11.

