Bb. Pilipinas announces Top 10 Best in National Costume 2021

MANILA – Binibining Pilipinas announced on Sunday the top 10 candidates who got the most votes for their national costumes.
They are the following, in no particular order:
- Samantha Panlilio from Cavite
- Vianca Marcelo from Bocaue, Bulacan
- Cinderalla Faye Obenita from Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental
- Hannah Arnold from Masbate
- Ma. Ruth Erika Quin from Nueva Ecija
- Carina Cariño from La Union
- Czarina Guiao from Pampang
- Francesca Taruc from Angeles City, Pampanga
- Honey Cartasano from Rizal
- Lesley Anne Ticaro from Tagum City
Following the announcement of the top 10, another round of voting will be opened to decide who among the qualifiers will win Best in National Costume on the pageant's grand coronation night.
To support their bets, pageant fans just need to cast their votes at https://vote.bbpilipinas.com/.
This year’s pageant will crown four queens with the titles of Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe.
The Binibining Pilipinas 2021 Grand Coronation Night will be aired on A2Z and will be simultaneously livestreamed on YouTube on July 11.
