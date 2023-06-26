Pia Wurtzbach has joined her fellow Miss Universe titleholder, Iris Mittenaere, in holding what they said is the "best giveaway ever."

The two beauty queens from the Philippines and France, respectively, are giving away designer bags to six lucky Instagram followers.

"We've decided among girlfriends to spoil you and offer 6 lucky people the bag of their dreams," Mittenaere said in an Instagram post, which tagged Wurtzbach.

The post instructed netizens to follow the Instagram accounts of Wurtzbach and Mittenaere, and tag two of their friends as they mention their preferred bag.

They can choose from luxury bags from Louis Vuitton and YSL.

On Instagram Stories, Wurtzbach said their giveaway is open to their fans worldwide, including the Philippines.

She went on to remind the public to be wary of scams that are "impersonating us and attempting to deceive our valued followers."

"Please be extremely cautious if you receive any messages urging you to click on suspicious links. We will never ask for your bank details or direct you to unfamiliar websites.," Wurtzbach said, adding that the winners of their giveaway will only be announced on Mittenaere's Instagram account.

Wurtzbach passed the Miss Universe crown to Mittenaere in Manila in 2016.

They co-hosted the Miss Universe Philippines pageant with another Miss Universe sister, 2017 titleholder Demi-Leigh Tebow of South Africa.