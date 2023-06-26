Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 Pauline Amelilnckx. Instagram/@paulineamelinckx

Pauline Amelinckx has departed for Poland to represent the Philippines in Miss Supranational 2023.

The beauty queen gave a glimpse of her pageant walk shortly before leaving the country, as seen in a post on the Miss Philippines' social media pages.

"This is just a glimpse of what's to come!" the caption read.

On Instagram, Amelinckx shared photos from her sendoff at the Clark International Airport as she expressed her excitement to be on the global stage.

She said that this is not just her first time competing in a pageant abroad, but also her first to represent the Philippines and "be away by myself for this long."

"It's new, its exciting, it’s also a little scary. But that's exactly why I have to go through this and grow outside my comfort zone. And knowing that I have all this love and support from so many different and dedicated people fills me with so much strength! I hope I make you all proud on this journey!" she said.

"Thank you to everyone who came to see me off and wish me well. You too inspire me to become better every day," she added.

Amelinckx has been making her mark in Miss Supranational 2023 even before flying to Poland. Last week, she won the first round of the Supra Chat pre-pageant challenge, and is set to compete with 9 other semi-finalists.

The Miss Supranational 2023 pageant will be held on July 14 in Poland.

Amelinckx is aiming for the Philippines' second crown, after Mutya Datul in 2013.